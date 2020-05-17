Eric Trump Claims Democrats' Cooked-Up COVID-19 Will 'Magically' Vanish Election Day
Taking a page from his dad’s playbook, Eric Trump insisted in an interview Saturday that COVID-19 will “magically” disappear — after election day.
He indicated that the coronavirus that has killed 312,000 people around the globe — including nearly 90,000 Americans — is a ploy cooked up by the Democrats to stop Donald Trump from rallying his supporters at campaign events.
Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden “loves this,” the middle son told Jeanine Pirro on Fox News.
“They think they’re taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every time.” Trump has never had 50,000 people in an American arena.
“You watch,” Eric added. “They will milk it every single day between now and November 3rd,” he said.
“And guess what – after November 3rd, coronavirus will magically, all of the sudden, go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”
He called it a “very cognizant tragedy.”
In late February the president insisted that COVID-19 would “disappear” one day “like a miracle.”
Check out Eric’s comments in the video up top.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.