Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson Have a Modern Family Reunion: 'Missed This Guy a Lot'

eric Stonestreet and jesse tyler ferguson

eric Stonestreet/instagram

Modern Family may no longer be on the air, but Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are still giving fans the content they need!

On Monday, the former costars reunited in New York City, sharing photos from the sweet moment on their respective Instagram accounts.

"A meet cute two years in the making," Stonestreet, 50, captioned a series of sweet photos and videos from the day. "Missed this guy a lot. Love you @jessetyler #nyc."

Leading Stonestreet's Instagram carousel was a video of him approaching Ferguson, 46, inside a restaurant and excitedly hugging for the first time.

"Oh my God!" Ferguson says with a huge smile on his face before embracing his former TV husband. "Hi!"

RELATED: Eric Stonestreet Teases Modern Family Costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson in Hilarious Instagram Exchange

Staying true to their hilarious antics, Stonestreet also posted a video from his car window as he was driving away from Ferguson.

"Hey! That's the red-headed guy from Modern Family!" he yells out to the streets of Manhattan, as Ferguson, who was walking down the sidewalk in the clip, turns around and laughs.

Ferguson also shared a photo from their reunion on his Instagram, opting for one where they stood side-by-side on the New York City street as he planted a kiss on Stonestreet's cheek. "Huzzzbin," he sweetly captioned the image.

RELATED: Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet Reveals How Playing a Gay Character Has Changed His Life

As expected, fans were thrilled by the reunion — and made their excitement known in the comment section.

"All time favorite screen couple ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote one user, while another said, "I love seeing the two of you together!"

"This is so sweet!!!! I'm glad you're friends in real life ❤️," commented one person.

"Cam and Mitchy-Pritchy ♾ ❤️ somethings take up so much room in our hearts….." added another user, referencing their character's names on the show.

Story continues

Modern Family premiered on ABC in September 2009 and was on the air for eleven seasons before the series came to a close in April 2020. In addition to Stonestreet and Ferguson, the show starred Ed O'Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

During its 11-year run, Stonestreet played Cameron Tucker on the ABC hit, while Ferguson played his on-screen husband, Mitchell Pritchett.

RELATED VIDEO: The Cast of Modern Family Is a Family On and Off-Screen

Though the show has wrapped, Stonestreet and Ferguson have continued to stay close and keep fans laughing on social media.

In January, Ferguson posted a throwback photo of himself with the caption, "Took this pic right before the pandemic. It's been a long two years…."

In the photo, a young Ferguson can be seen casually leaning up against a wall with a slight smirk on his clean-shaven face, clad in a striped polo shirt and grey and black plaid suit coat, looking like he stepped out of a '90s or early 2000s catalog.

Shortly after, Stonestreet posted a brand-new version of the original picture that Ferguson shared on Instagram — with a few tweaks. "Miss you @jessetyler," the You're Not A Monster actor captioned the picture, which was edited to depict Ferguson with aged skin, grey hair, and a full grey beard.