Eric Reid calls out VP Mike Pence for protest tweets, cites expensive NFL walkout

Vice President Mike Pence attempted to deliver a message of unity on Friday as protests continued following the death of George Floyd, but he was quickly criticized for his hypocrisy.

Pence declared President Donald Trump's administration "will always stand for the fight of Americans to peacefully protest and let their voices be heard."

Our prayers are with the family of George Floyd and our prayers are also with the family of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. We have no tolerance for racism in America. We have no tolerance for violence inspired by racism. And, as President Trump said, justice will be served. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 29, 2020

We believe in law and order in this Country. We condemn violence against property or persons. We will always stand for the right of Americans to peacefully protest and let their voices be heard. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 29, 2020

Yeah, about that...

Back in October 2017, Pence attended a game between the 49ers and Colts in Indianapolis. He didn't stay long, though, as he left after seeing multiple San Francisco players kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

"I left today's Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our flag, or our national anthem," Pence said at the time.

Eric Reid was one of the 49ers players regularly taking a knee prior to the start of games that season, and he pointed out how Pence's recent comments don't match his previous actions.

You were singing a different tune when you rejected our peaceful protest at the 49’ers vs Colts game, wasting tax payers’ money to stage your publicity stunt. https://t.co/iGSpjFSnZD — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) May 30, 2020

Pence's walkout cost at least $325,000, according to a HuffPost report. The move appeared to be preplanned because journalists were informed "there may be an early departure from the game," and Trump said he told Pence to leave if any players if any players chose to kneel during the national anthem.

"Until he can prove that he's been an avid Colts fan and he comes to NFL games on a regular basis, this is PR," Reid said after the game.

#49ers Eric Reid on VP Pence leaving after anthem protest: pic.twitter.com/6p3uVW5tBl — Cam Inman (@CamInman) October 8, 2017

Reid's former 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick, who began that form of protest in 2016, addressed the demonstrations taking place across the country with multiple social media posts shared Thursday.

"When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction," Kaepernick said. "The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in power George Floyd."

Former Minneapolis police offer Derek Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after video surfaced earlier in the week showing him pressing his knee into Floyd's neck while arresting Floyd on suspicion of forgery. Floyd was pronounced dead at a local hospital after medical officials spent reportedly an hour trying to revive him.