Eric Reid accuses NFL of changing CBA after players voted on it, calls for revote

Once again, Eric Reid is at odds with the NFL.

The free agent safety announced via Twitter that his personal attorneys had reached out to the NFLPA saying language posted on the NFLPA website regarding the CBA contains language different from that of the collective bargaining agreement the players approved on March 15.

Reid is calling for an investigation into the changes and demanding a revote.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

My lawyers @meiselasb and @markgeragos sent a letter to the @NFLPA and @DeSmithNFLPA this morning demanding answers why language in CBA was changed after vote and demanding a new vote and investigation. Read the letter and compare CBA we voted on vs. CBA posted on NFLPA website. pic.twitter.com/1F2LapcQE2 — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) March 30, 2020

MORE: Latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft

The letter highlights a difference in wording in the section about the league's disability plan that affects former players who applied for Social Security disability insurance payments before Jan. 1, 2015. It claims the changed version of the CBA "reduces the benifits of an even greater population of disabled players than in the (initial) version."

Ben Meiselas, one of Reid's lawyers, told The Associated Press that the discrepancy was discovered when they were "working with families of disabled players to guide them through the process."

Story continues

"And so Eric's letter demands the invalidation and an investigation and a revote because how do you stick in language that players didn't know they were voting for?" Meiselas said. "It's perplexing and concerning even if the changes were minor that there was no transparency and no explanation. But here, the changes are major and drastically and dramatically impact disability benefits to players."

The NFL has yet to provide comment on the alleged changes. The NFLPA will not comment until its lawyers have had a chance to further examine the issue.

This isn't the first time Reid has challenged the NFL. He filed an official grievance letter with the NFL back in 2018, alleging that team owners and the league colluded to prevent his employment due to his protest of racial inequality in the U.S. alongside Collin Kaepernick.

Reid, who was released by the Panthers with two years still left on the extension he signed in 2019, was strongly against the proposed CBA.