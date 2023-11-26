Eric McCormack's wife files for divorce from 'Will & Grace' star after 26 years of marriage

"Will & Grace" star Eric McCormack's wife Janet Leigh Holden filed for divorce after 26 years of marriage.

Holden cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause for divorce, according to documents obtained by USA TODAY that were filed with Los Angeles County Superior Court on Nov. 22. There was no date of separation listed.

McCormack's wife is seeking spousal support, and has also requested the court terminate the actor's ability to be awarded spousal support.

USA TODAY has reached out to McCormack and Holden’s representatives for comment.

The pair married in August 1997 and share one child, 21-year-old son Finnigan Holden McCormack.

Janet Holden, left, filed for divorce from Eric McCormack after 26 years of marriage.

The former couple met on the set of the CBS TV series "Lonesome Dove" in 1994. McCormack portrayed Col. Francis Clay Mosby and Holden worked as an assistant director on the series.

In an essay for The Guardian in 2007, McCormack revealed that Holden was initially resistant to dating him because of his profession.

"I met my wife, Janet, in 1994 on the set of a TV series. She was the assistant director. I was just coming out of a relationship, and not to be trusted," he wrote. "I'd been dating actresses but Janet was different. She wore jeans, drove a pick-up truck."

He continued, "At first she wasn't too keen. She knew actors are a lot of work: it would be like taking your work home with you. But I managed to convince her."

"We had a secret affair the first season," McCormack said of their relationship beginnings. "Actually, it was much worse for her, because she wasn't supposed to give any of the actors preferential treatment."

Maren Morris files for divorce from Ryan Hurd after 5 years of marriage

He later credited Holden for keeping him grounded during the early aughts of his fame.

"I think I was very lucky that I didn't get well-known until my early thirties. If it had happened when I was younger, you might have seen me falling out of nightclubs," the actor wrote. "I think I conducted myself as a much better human being because I was already married when all that came along (I got married five months after I got the role as Will). Once in a while I wish that I'd had those crazy parties, but I'd have been scared of ending up as a 29-year-old has-been."

Actor Lukas Gage and Kim K's hairstylist Chris Appleton to divorce after 6 months

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: ‘Will & Grace’ star Eric McCormack, Janet Holden file for divorce