Eric Lindros supports William Nylander's switch to No. 88

Lindros doesn't care about Nylander rocking No. 88 and neither should you. (Getty)

Those still looking for a reason to be Mad Online In July over William Nylander’s switch from No. 29 to No. 88 just took a big blow to their fake outrage campaign.

Eric Lindros himself — the “real” No. 88, the Big E — took to Twitter on Wednesday to politely let everyone know that the big-time Maple Leafs legend who played a whopping 33 games in the Blue and White like 13 years ago does not care about any of this in the slightest.

Wishing @wmnylander a great season in #88 with the @MapleLeafs! — Eric Lindros (@88EricLindros) July 17, 2019

If you’re one of the lucky ones who has absolutely no idea what I’m talking about, congrats. Essentially there was a small but vocal chunk of (mostly boomers, let’s be honest) Leafs Twitter that was outraged a little soft Swede like Willy Nylander actually had the audacity to switch his number from 29 to 88 — famously worn by Lindros who was not soft nor a Swede or a Nylander.

You can catch a synopsis of the ridiculousness here, but basically people are hypocrites and the outrage over this was very dumb.

Now that the Big E has spoken, let’s put this in the ground and get ready to argue over some real stuff like Mitch Marner’s value or who Morgan Rielly follows on Instagram.

