Eric Greitens, GOP Senate candidate and former governor, accused of abuse by ex-wife

Some GOP members of Congress are calling on fellow Republican and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to drop out of his Senate race following accusations of physical abuse by his ex-wife, Sheena Greitens.

Sheena Greitens claimed that, following a 2018 argument, Eric Greitens "knocked me down and confiscated my cell phone, wallet and keys so that I was unable to call for help or extricate myself and our children from our home in Innsbrook, Missouri," according to court documents.

Sheena Greitens said when her mother confronted Eric Greitens about the incident, "he told her that he did so to prevent [Sheena] from doing anything that might damage his political career," court documents obtained by ABC News said.

Sheena Greitens also alleged that in November 2019, one of her children "came home from a visit with Eric with a swollen face, bleeding gums, and a loose tooth," the court documents said. Although the child said Eric Greitens hit him, "Eric said they were roughhousing and it had been an accident," the documents said.

Eric Greitens has not responded to ABC News' request for comment but in a statement on Twitter called the claims "completely fabricated" and "baseless."

"Being a father is the joy of my life and my single most important responsibility," he said, adding that he's seeking full custody.

Sen. Josh Hawley, a fellow Missouri Republican, is calling for Greitens to end his campaign.

"If you hit a woman or a child, you belong in handcuffs, not the United States Senate. It’s time for Eric Greitens to leave this race," tweeted Hawley, who is not up for reelection this year.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said Greitens should drop out of the race.

Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota, agreed.

“Why you would want to continue the race in this case?" Thune said. "I mean, it just seems like with that coupled with all the other scandals, it's hard to see how he could be a viable general election candidate."

Eric Greitens resigned as governor in 2018 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and blackmail after he had a relationship with a hairdresser that allegedly included physical and sexual contact without her consent.

ABC News' Trish Turner and Meg Cunningham contributed to this report.

