Eric Greitens allowed to pursue ex-wife’s phone records, Missouri judge rules

Kacen Bayless
·3 min read
Jeff Roberson/2016 Associated Press file photo

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will be allowed to pursue the cell phone records of his ex-wife Sheena Greitens — a request he made as part of an effort to cast allegations of abusive behavior by Greitens as a political conspiracy against him.

In a court order made public Thursday, Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider quashed Greitens’ requests for the cell phone records of his former campaign manager Austin Chambers and his ex-wife’s sister Catherine Linkul.

But Schneider denied Sheena Greitens’ request to quash the subpoena for her records.

Last week, Eric Greitens’ attorney Gary Stamper told Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider that he was seeking 57 days worth of cell phone records from Sheena Greitens, Linkul and Chambers to “confirm a sad suspicion.”

He wanted to determine whether someone provided journalists with an affidavit signed by Sheena Greitens in March accusing Eric Greitens, now a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, of abuse before the document was accepted by a court clerk.

Stamper seeks to show through the phone records that abuse allegations against Greitens were part of a plan orchestrated by establishment Republicans to hurt Greitens’ Senate campaign. Greitens has not filed any sworn statements in the case, but has used social media and campaign emails to paint Sheena Greitens as a liar.

Sheena Greitens, through her attorney and in a public statement, has flatly denied Greitens’ accusations and stood by her March sworn statement that accused Greitens of physical abuse against her and her children.

Helen Wade, Sheena Greitens’ attorney, last week called Stamper’s request for records a politically motivated “fishing expedition.” She said the subpoenas were an intimidation tactic unrelated to the ongoing child custody dispute between the former couple. Sheena Greitens is seeking to move the case to Texas, where she lives.

“Mr. Greitens has very publicly touted the conspiracy theory that brings us here today,” Wade told Schneider last week. “Specifically, that Mitch McConnell and Karl Rove and various other political operatives conspired with my client to draft and file this affidavit.”

Sheena Greitens, a professor at the University of Texas-Austin, in March filed an affidavit alleging that Eric Greitens hit one of their two sons, knocking a tooth loose that was eventually removed.

She has also alleged that in April 2018, the former governor knocked her down in their Innsbrook home in eastern Missouri and took away her phone, wallet and keys to prevent her from seeking help.

Eric Greitens was elected as Missouri’s governor in 2016. In 2018, allegations surfaced that he had taken a compromising photo of his hairdresser during an extra-marital affair. An investigation by the Republican-controlled General Assembly also revealed allegations of sexually violent behavior, including that Greitens tied the woman to a pull-up bar in his basement and later forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Greitens denied those allegations but ultimately left office on June 1, 2018, as lawmakers appeared willing to impeach him.

Eric Greitens and Sheena Greitens separated in June 2018, according to court documents, and were divorced in 2020.

A hearing is set for May 27 where Schneider could decide on Sheena Greitens’ motion to move the child custody proceedings to Texas. A hearing on Eric Greitens’ motion to send the proceedings to mediation is scheduled for May 10.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • All Rise! Judge drives in three runs as Yankees dump Jays 9-1 for 11th win in a row

    TORONTO — Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 9-1 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Judge went deep in the sixth inning and added a two-run double in New York's six-run seventh. Giancarlo Stanton tacked on a two-run shot in the ninth as the Yankees improved to an MLB-best 18-6 on the season. Toronto starter Alek Manoah threw six strong innings before the Yankees turned on the Blue Jays' bullpen. It was

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Lightning's chase for another Cup begins vs. Maple Leafs

    Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning understand the difficult challenge that lies ahead for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The team’s quest for a third straight NHL title begins on the road Monday night against the Auston Matthews-led Toronto Maple Leafs, who had a terrific regular season but have yet to prove they have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs. While the Lightning’s experience on hockey’s grandest stage has served them well during back-to-back champion

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Maple Leafs need John Tavares, depth forwards to make an impact

    Matthews and Marner have been terrific but the Leafs will need other players to step up, beginning with their captain.

  • New Jersey Devils have another rough season under Ruff

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — All the talk about the New Jersey Devils being young, talented and on the verge of restoring the organization to its past glory is starting to get old. While there were glimpses of potenial this season, the Devils did not play with the consistency needed to be an NHL playoff team. New Jersey posted a 27-46-9 record and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year and ninth time in the last 10. A major part of the problem was playing the majority of the season without its

  • Host Canadians fall to Australia despite gutsy effort at 7s rugby event in Langford

    LANGFORD, B.C. — The weather co-operated for Canada’s critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • Canada advances to quarter-finals in women's rugby 7s in B.C.

    The weather co-operated for Canada's critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the late try and took

  • AHL Playoffs Preview: Rocket thrilled to play first ever post-season in Laval

    LAVAL, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens could not be farther away from the NHL post-season, but their American Hockey League affiliate is gearing up to host playoff games in nearby Laval for the first time. The Laval Rocket will take on the Syracuse Crunch, the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL affiliate, in the North Division semifinals after earning a first-round bye in the Calder Cup playoffs. After a four-game winless skid, Laval (39-26-7) capped off the 2021-22 campaign with two straight wins, includi

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning.

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. Ontario's Major Series Lacrosse and British Columbia's Western Lacrosse Association administer the Mann Cup, Canada's senior indoor lacrosse championship. Most of the Premier Lacrosse League's field lacrosse season overlaps with the two indoor leagues' season. The two Canadian leagues say the PLL has recently added a provision to its standard contracts

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • North Carolina tops Kansas City, will play Washington in NWSL Challenge Cup final

    The North Carolina Courage downed hosts Kansas City Current 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final. Brazilian striker Debinha coverted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 19th minute and grab her fifth goal of the tournament. Diana Ordonez doubled North Carolina's lead in the 36th minute before Kristen Hamilton got one back for Kansas City in the 79th minute. The Washington Spirit edged hosts OL Reign 9-8 in penalty shootout action in the