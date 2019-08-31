Report: Eric Gordon agrees to four-year, $76 million extension with Rockets

Eric Gordon has been a perfect fit for the Rockets. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

One of the pillars of the Houston Rockets’ success over the last few years is sticking around for a while.

Shooting guard Eric Gordon has agreed to a four-year, $76 million extension with the Rockets, according to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. The 30-year-old Gordon was previously set to hit free agency after this season.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the fourth year of Gordon’s new contract is not guaranteed.

The fourth year of Eric Gordon extension is non-guaranteed, league source tell ESPN. He gets fourth-year if he makes All-Star team or Rockets win a championship, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/83EUVJYPaM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2019

Gordon is now under contract with the Rockets through 2024. That puts arguably the team’s four most important players — Gordon, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Clint Capela — under contract through 2022.

Rockets keep one of their most important players

The Rockets have been far and away the NBA’s most 3-point-happy team over the last three years, and the presence of Gordon is a huge reason behind that.

Alongside Harden — and, later, Chris Paul — Gordon has occupied an important role as Houston’s primary spot-up threat on the perimeter. That has translated to nearly nine 3-point attempts per game during his Rockets tenure.

In total, Gordon has averaged 16.8 points per game with the Rockets while shooting .360 beyond the arc.

Before his time in Houston, Gordon spent eight seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans/Hornets.

Gordon captured Sixth Man of the Year honors for the 2016-17 season, his first year in Houston, and has only increased in importance since then, though the team was reportedly willing to trade him if it allowed them to acquire Jimmy Butler. Also a strong defender, Rocket is a perfect fit for the Rockets’ system and would have been a significant loss had he left in free agency next summer.

