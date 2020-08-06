Eric Garcia: Manchester City youngster rejects new contract amid Barcelona transfer interest

Eric Garcia has told Manchester City that he does not want to extend his contract, with Barcelona hoping to sign the young centre-back.

The 19-year-old – who joined City from Barcelona’s academy in 2017 – has one year remaining on his current deal at the Etihad and could leave on a free transfer at the end of next season.

“He announced to us that he doesn’t want to extend his contract with Manchester City,” Guardiola said.

“He has one more year and after that, he doesn’t want to extend. We want it but he doesn’t want to extend it, so I imagine he wants to play in other places.”

