Eric Dier vows Gian Piero Ventrone impact will ‘live on’ at Tottenham

Eric Dier says the work of Tottenham’s late fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone will "live on" in the squad for the rest of their careers as they pushed through the fatigue again in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Everton.

Spurs are in the midst of a gruelling run of 13 games in 43 days between last month’s internationals and the break for the World Cup but Antonio Conte’s side have responded impressively to defeat at rivals Arsenal, with wins over Brighton, Frankfurt and the Toffees.

Venrtone, a renowned fitness specialist and key member of Conte’s staff, died suddenly two days before the game at the Amex following a short illness, leaving the squad stunned.

Dier, who is one of four Spurs players to have started every game this season says winning something would be "the ultimate tribute" to Ventrone.

"His work is going to live on now, in us, for the rest of this season and for everyone individually for the rest of our careers," the centre-half said. "[To win something] would be the ultimate tribute. He gave all of himself to us every single day. So we need to try to do the same for him."

Ventrone revolutionised the way the squad trains and Dier has revealed the key to his stamina is a daily 45-minute nap after training.

"There’s obviously so many games until the break, it’s incredible, so we need to take good care of ourselves physically and mentally, and try to be ready for every game," he said.

"I just to try to sleep a lot! Eat well, lots of water. I try to do everything in the right way. Everything is there for us to recover and be in the best possible shape at the training ground. The club cover all our needs, it’s up to us to take advantage of it.

"I love a nap, I nap every day! 45 minutes or something. I get eight or nine hours [at night] and 45 minutes in the afternoon. I do it straight after training. I like it. It makes me feel better for the rest of the day. I think it’s good for me.

"I think some [of the squad] do it more than me. The South Americans, they love it! I don’t have kids, so it’s easy for me. People with kids I’ve heard it’s a little different at night. But for me I can sleep whenever I want."

Dier believes Spurs are turning their stadium into a fortress after maintaining their 100 percent start at home with a 10th consecutive win on Saturday.

"There’s a really good connection at the moment between us and the fans," he said. "With the new stadium it takes a bit of time to get used to it all, and I think we’re really creating a nice atmosphere here for us and a not so nice one for people who come to play here.

“That helps a lot and gives you a lot of confidence going into every game at home. But we know it’s not a given, we need to perform and we did that Saturday."

Three of Spurs’ five League games before the break are at home, and Dier added: "We have to try to take advantage of the games we have at home."

Harry Kane’s penalty, his ninth league goal in 10 games, banished the memory of his miss from the spot against Frankfurt mid-week, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s late strike wrapped up the win over Frank Lampard’s side.

"I think Harry’s getting better and better every game, it’s nine goals in ten [League] games. He doesn’t really get too fussed about what’s going on outside of him and keeps performing," Dier said.

"Of course, he’s one of the best penalty takers in the world. The more you take, there’s always a chance he might miss one. But he’s one of the best at it.

"I haven’t spoken to him about [missing against Frankfurt] but we told Bryan Gil he should have taken the ball off him!"