Eric Dier to miss Spurs' final match of season after undergoing groin surgery

Centre-back Dier has not started Spurs' last three fixtures, having virtually been an ever-present during a difficult campaign for the club. Dier was also left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad on Wednesday for next month's internationals and it has now been revealed he has had surgery. "We can confirm that Eric Dier has undergone groin surgery this week and will, therefore, be unavailable for our final game of the season, away to Leeds United on Sunday afternoon," a club statement read. "The defender will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff before joining up with the squad ahead of the start of pre-season." Dier has made 42 appearances for Spurs this campaign but been playing with the groin issue for a number of months before deciding to have surgery.

