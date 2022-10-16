Eric Dier discovers the secret to staying fit – an afternoon nap

Eric Dier - VINCE MIGNOTT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sleeping on the job is a sackable offence in many jobs, but Eric Dier believes a daily power-nap after training is the secret of his success.

Dier has not missed a minute of Premier League action this season, and is among Antonio Conte's core players including Hugo Lloris, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur and Harry Kane.

Some high-profile players are in danger of missing the World Cup, with Chelsea's Reece James already ruled out and Richarlison expecting to discover on Monday afternoon the extent of the calf injury that forced him off early in the second-half of Tottenham's ultimately comfortable victory over his former side Everton.

Kane and Hojbjerg scored the goals to complete Tottenham's 10th successive home victory and keep them in the top three during a packed schedule that does not relent until the World Cup begins in mid-November.

“There are so many games until the break, it’s incredible, so we need to take good care of ourselves physically and mentally, to be ready for every game,” said Dier, who was recently recalled by Gareth Southgate.

“I just to try to sleep a lot, eat well, drink lots of water. I try to do everything in the right way. It is all there for us to recover and be in the best possible shape at the training ground. The club cover all our needs, it’s up to us to take advantage of it.”

He adds: “I love a nap, every day. I get eight or nine hours sleep at night and nap 45 minutes in the afternoon, straight after training. It makes me feel better for the rest of the day. I think it’s good for me. And some do it more than me. The South Americans, they love it.”

Tottenham are a fitter side now thanks to the gruelling work done in pre-season, overseen by fitness and conditioning coach Gian Piero Ventrone, who passed away suddenly less than two weeks ago. Dier and his team-mates would love to win a trophy in honour of their much-loved colleague: “That would be the ultimate tribute. He gave all of himself to us every single day. So we need to try to do the same for him. His work is going to live on now, in us, for the rest of this season and for everyone individually for the rest of our careers.”

Kane's 59th minute penalty made up for missing one in the Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt, and while his total of 11 goals is still behind Erling Haaland's, Dier says Kane is focused on his own performances: “I think he’s getting better and better with every game. He doesn’t really get too fussed about what’s going on outside of him and keeps performing.

“He’s one of the best penalty takers in the world. The more he takes, there’s always a chance he might miss one. But he’s one of the best at it.”

Everton, meanwhile, could do with Dominic Calvert-Lewin back to full fitness. The striker made his second successive appearance as substitute, after Demarai Gray and Amadou Onana had missed two first-half chances. Team-mate Neal Maupay said: “Sometimes you score, sometimes you don’t. “They were both great chances and I would back Demi and Amadou to score the next one, 100 per cent. “You cannot blame them - they were both great runs and just unlucky. Obviously, if we had scored one before half-time, maybe it would have been a difference game but that is football.”