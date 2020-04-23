Eric Dier charged with misconduct for entering crowd after Norwich defeat

PA Media
The Guardian
<span>Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham’s midfielder Eric Dier has been charged with misconduct after he climbed into the stands to confront a fan following the FA Cup fifth-round defeat by Norwich City on 4 March, the Football Association has announced.

Dier has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3.

It is alleged that the Tottenham midfielder’s actions at the conclusion of the FA Cup fixture against Norwich City FC on Wednesday 4 March 2020 were improper and/or threatening.

Dier has until Friday 8 May 2020 to provide a response.



