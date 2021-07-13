Eric Dickerson endorses new Rams uniforms after blasting last year's updated look as 'terrible'

The Los Angeles Rams have yet another new uniform.

This one's going over better than the previous new look. Just ask Eric Dickerson.

The Hall of Fame running back who made All-Pro four times as a Ram blasted last year's makeover that arrived alongside the team's first season in SoFi Stadium. He told AM 570 in Los Angeles that the new design was a better fit for the Chargers and that the Ram horns looked "like two bananas" on the side of the helmet.

"It don't look football," Dickerson said. "It don't look hard."

He made those comments while employed as the team's vice president of business development. The self-proclaimed "Rambassador" then vowed on Twitter to take wider complaints about the makeover up the franchise ladder.

.@RamsNFL fans, I reviewed your comments regarding our new logos and share in your disappointment. I’ll be speaking with the Rams on our behalf. Please like if you prefer the logo on the left and retweet to vote for the logo on the right (Rams booster club).

-The Rambassador pic.twitter.com/wZuzCzwdER — Eric Dickerson (@EricDickerson) March 25, 2020

Apparently the message got through. Kind of.

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1986: Eric Dickerson #29 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during an NFL football game circa 1986. Dickerson played for the Rams from 1983-87 (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

The Rams unveiled a new jersey on Tuesday the team describes as "modern throwback." They'll wear the new threads three times this season. To be honest, there's not a lot that stands out as new on the jerseys. Feel free to parse the differences for yourself.

But it's a chance to sell more gear, and the Rams launched a coinciding hype video featuring running back Cam Akers. And this time, they got Dickerson on board. He makes a cameo at the end of the video, tossing Akers his new jersey while proclaiming "let's play some football."

Story continues

Threaded with Greatness. pic.twitter.com/XHli88m9s0 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 13, 2021

But those banana-horn helmets don't appear to be going anywhere. So far, there's no new comment from Dickerson on that front.

More from Yahoo Sports: