Eric Clapton opens U.S. tour with lean, classy set at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena

Eric Clapton, the 76-year-old guitar legend, returned to an American stage for the first time in two years Monday night at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

The last time Clapton played for an American audience was about 35 miles east during two shows at the American Airlines Center on Sept. 19-20, 2019.

In short, Clapton was as smooth and electrifying as ever during a streamlined one hour, 34 minute set in front of a sold out crowd of more than 11,000.

It was the opening show of Clapton’s brief, eight-stop tour of North America that takes him to Austin’s Frank Erwin Center on Wednesday, and Houston’s Toyota Center on Friday. The tour wraps up in Hollywood, Fla., on Sept. 26.

Clapton’s 14-song set included some of his most well-known hits, including “I Shot the Sheriff,” “Layla,” and “Tears in Heaven.”

The latter two came during a five-song, sit down acoustic middle section, and both received a rousing, standing ovation from the crowd, which was mostly made up Baby Boomers and Gen Xers.

Clapton didn’t say much between songs, but he appeared genuinely thrilled to be back on a stage playing music. He greeted the crowd with “Welcome back!” before opening with “Pretending.”

He was backed by guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, organist Paul Carrack, bass player Nathan East, dual drummers Sonny Emory and Steve Gadd, keyboardist Chris Stainton and background vocalists Sharon White and Katie Kissoon.

Bramhall shined on guitar as much as Clapton, and the dual percussionists added some bite to the uptempo jams. Only a few quibbles: the electric version of “Layla” is an all-time classic. The acoustic version sucks all of the angst and power out of the song. Also: for someone who has been making music for six decades, an hour and a half? Really? I guess you always leave them wanting more. Or something.

Texas legend Jimmie Vaughan and his band opened with a 35-minute set. Vaughan joined Clapton for the single-song encore cover of Joe Cocker’s “High Time We Went,” with Carrack on vocals.

Clapton stared clear of his latest single, “This Has Gotta Stop,” which was released two weeks ago. The song alludes to Clapton’s reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines, which he has criticized.

Eric Clapton and friends set list, Fort Worth, Sept. 14, 2021:

1. Pretending



2. Key To the Highway



3. Hoochie Coochie Man



4. I Shot the Sheriff



5. Kerry



6. Man of the World



7. Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out



8. Tears in Heaven



9. Layla



10. Got to Get Better in a Little While



11. Wonderful Tonight



12. Little Queen of Spades



13. Crossroads



14. High Time We Went