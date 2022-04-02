Eric Church Offers Free Show for Fans After He Canceled Concert to Watch UNC, Duke Basketball Game

eric church

Eric Church is making amends.

Days after Church, 44, announced that he was canceling a tour date so he could instead watch a Final Four match in the Men's NCAA Tournament that is taking place on the same night, the country musician revealed he will be making it up to disappointed fans with a "free" rescheduled show.

"Thank you to San Antonio for letting me take my family to this game," he wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "It took a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks."

Church then detailed that he will be coming back to Texas in early September, where he will perform "a ONE of a kind FREE show for those of you who bought tickets and were planning to attend our canceled San Antonio show."

The new show will now take place at the Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, as opposed to the AT&T Center in San Antonio. Church added that more details will "be announced soon."

Earlier this week, Church canceled his show that was supposed to take place on Saturday because it fell on the same day that the University of North Carolina men's basketball team will go up against Duke University.

In a prior statement to ticketholders, which was sent out by Ticketmaster and obtained by PEOPLE, Church confirmed the cancelation of the forthcoming tour date and said the act was "the most selfish thing" he has ever done.

"This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four," Church wrote in the statement to his fanbase, which is known collectively as the "Church choir."

"As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I've watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast's dream," he continued. "This is also the most selfish thing I've ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community."

"However, it's that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance," Church noted. "Woody Durham always said, 'Go where you go and do what you do.' [T]hanks for letting me go here and be with the Tar Heels."