Eric Church announces free concert for Texas show ticketholders after canceling for NCAA tournament

Matthew Leimkuehler, Nashville Tennessean
·2 min read

Eric Church played hooky this weekend but wants to make it up to fans.

The "Drink In My Hand" country hitmaker canceled a Texas show to attend the anticipated Final Four matchup between North Carolina and Duke in this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Part of Church's "Gather Again" tour, he was slated to play Saturday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. The game takes place the same night in New Orleans.

Church on Saturday sent his thanks to fans for "letting me take my family to this game" and announced a new concert date for his Texas concert ticketholders.

"It took me a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks," Church wrote on Twitter. "I will be coming to Whitewater Ampitheater in New Braunfels, TX on Friday, September 2, 2022 for a one of a kind free show for those of you who bought tickets."

Refunds for tickets were processed automatically, according to an email from Ticketmaster, when the country singer announced the cancellation.

Church — a North Carolina native and dedicated Tar Heel fanatic — described his decision in a note to ticket holders as "the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked" of his fanbase, often called the "Church Choir."

"As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream," Church said in an email from Ticketmaster sent to fans and obtained by USA TODAY on Wednesday.

He continued: “... it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance.”

Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

More music: Thomas Rhett hopes 'honest' lyrics on new album show 'everything that country music is supposed to be'

His decision quickly polarized listeners, with some concertgoers agitated by the last-minute cancellation squashing weekend plans and travel investments. Others — namely Tar Heel faithful — applauded Church for embracing a rare moment in sports fandom.

While a loser-goes-home postseason showdown between Duke and North Carolina may be a rarity in college sports, Church canceling a show for self-described "selfish" reasons marks an equally unprecedented move for the entertainer.

Known for marathon-like live performances, Church built much of his following by a commitment to showmanship. Last year, fans saw him champion COVID-19 vaccines to return to the road, and after much of his band tested positive last October, Church played a weekend of solo arena shows to keep the tour rolling.

Contributing: Elise Brisco, USA TODAY

Final Four men's preview: Breaking down Duke-North Carolina, Kansas-Villanova matchups

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Eric Church cancels concert to attend UNC-Duke game

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid for new trial

    STORY: Ghislaine&nbsp;Maxwell lost her bid to overturn her sex trafficking conviction on Friday, even after a juror acknowledged falsely stating before the trial that he had not been sexually abused.The man, known in court papers as Juror 50, had falsely said in a pretrial questionnaire that he was not a victim of sexual abuse, and Maxwell's lawyers had argued that justified granting her a new trial.But U.S. Circuit Judge Alison Nathan ruled on Friday that the juror had testified truthfully at a hearing last month, when he said that he had rushed through the questionnaire and made a mistake, but did not lie on purpose to get on the panel.The judge called his failure to disclose his prior abuse during the jury selection process “highly unfortunate, but not deliberate," adding, “The court further concludes that Juror 50 harbored no bias toward the defendant and could serve as a fair and impartial juror."In a statement, Juror 50's lawyer said he “does not consider himself a victim and does not let his past define him."Adding that "He listened to the evidence and was fair and impartial. This is what justice requires, not more."Lawyers for Maxwell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.The 60-year-old was convicted in December of helping the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. She faces up to 65 years in prison.

  • 5-year-old dead after kidnapping, high-speed chase in Florida, sheriff's office says

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a 5-year-old girl is dead after a kidnapping and high-speed chase on Thursday night.

  • Will Smith Is Gone, but the Academy Hasn’t Even Begun to Deal with the Sting of His Slap

    As Will Smith's PR team works overtime to save his career, the Academy has lost control of the narrative.

  • Two children die after families contacted by DCFS. Coroner horrified by what he saw

    “I think there should be a hefty internal investigation by DCFS into this case,” the coroner said. The deaths are the latest cases of children who have died after having contact with DCFS.

  • Seoul is an esports paradise

    Gaming is so popular in Korea that even the smallest of towns have a local PC bang where you’ll find the youth battling one another in games. Seoul is, without a doubt, one of the most successful gaming cities.

  • KHL player leaves in ambulance after taking slapshot to head in playoff game

    A scary moment transpired in a game between Metallurg Magnitogorsk and Avangard Omsk.

  • Sports anchor Dan Séguin retiring after 32 years with CBC Ottawa

    Dan Séguin is at the 18th hole of a long career in Ottawa sports journalism, and he's heading for the 19th. Thursday marks Séguin's last day as CBC Ottawa's sports anchor, the end of a long career covering local sports that started when he was hired by CJOH (now CTV Ottawa) in 1981, fresh out of Ryerson University. He moved to CBC in 1990 and has been here ever since, all while raising four kids. Séguin covered the 1990 NHL expansion meetings that saw Ottawa awarded a franchise, the Grey Cup win

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Scottie Barnes ROTY & Pascal Siakam All-NBA doubters running out of excuses

    The rankings for Rookie of the Year and All-NBA have been constantly changing. But after a long stretch of elite play that's coincided with Toronto winning, Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam are strengthening their cases for some end of season hardware. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Votigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rece

  • ‘I’m glad he’s on our team’: Gary Trent Jr. praises Pascal Siakam

    Gary Trent Jr. spoke to the media after Wednesday’s big win over the Timberwolves. The Raptors guard discussed what he’s seeing from Pascal Siakam lately and how much he’s able to learn from him. He also shared his excitement about Thaddeus Young’s emphatic slam dunk, and how important it is to play with confidence. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Taylor Hall merely fined for sucker punch and Leafs fans aren't happy

    NHL officiating continues to make negative headlines this season.

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Hurricanes rout Capitals in potential playoff series preview

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes gave the Washington Capitals something to think about if the division rivals meet in the playoffs. Martin Necas scored twice, Sebastian Aho added his 29th goal and the Hurricanes routed the Capitals 6-1 on Monday night in a potential first-round preview that got heated. Carolina’s first victory in four meetings this season came with a cost after center Jesperi Kotkaniemi was injured on a hit with 1.8 seconds left. Before Kotkaniemi limped off from a pena

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Player who attacked official during game banned from Hockey Quebec, Hockey Canada

    A young hockey player who attacked a 15-year-old linesman during an under-18 game in the Eastern Townships will no longer be allowed to play in a league or participate in any events or games managed by Hockey Quebec or Hockey Canada. The regional disciplinary committee of Hockey Estrie made the decision in the wake of the March 13 attack. The player, a member of the Sherbrooke Phoenix U-18 hockey team, punched a young official in the face as the linesman was attempting to accompany him off the i

  • Mountain biking for mental and physical health

    This boy started riding since the age of two and has now made some impressive developments.

  • Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker pleads not guilty after DUI arrest

    Walker reportedly waived his appearance at a pre-trial conference and entered the plea through his lawyer.

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.