Eric Church announces free concert for Texas show ticketholders after canceling for NCAA tournament

Eric Church played hooky this weekend but wants to make it up to fans.

The "Drink In My Hand" country hitmaker canceled a Texas show to attend the anticipated Final Four matchup between North Carolina and Duke in this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Part of Church's "Gather Again" tour, he was slated to play Saturday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. The game takes place the same night in New Orleans.

Church on Saturday sent his thanks to fans for "letting me take my family to this game" and announced a new concert date for his Texas concert ticketholders.

"It took me a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks," Church wrote on Twitter. "I will be coming to Whitewater Ampitheater in New Braunfels, TX on Friday, September 2, 2022 for a one of a kind free show for those of you who bought tickets."

Refunds for tickets were processed automatically, according to an email from Ticketmaster, when the country singer announced the cancellation.

Church — a North Carolina native and dedicated Tar Heel fanatic — described his decision in a note to ticket holders as "the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked" of his fanbase, often called the "Church Choir."

"As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream," Church said in an email from Ticketmaster sent to fans and obtained by USA TODAY on Wednesday.

He continued: “... it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance.”

Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

His decision quickly polarized listeners, with some concertgoers agitated by the last-minute cancellation squashing weekend plans and travel investments. Others — namely Tar Heel faithful — applauded Church for embracing a rare moment in sports fandom.

While a loser-goes-home postseason showdown between Duke and North Carolina may be a rarity in college sports, Church canceling a show for self-described "selfish" reasons marks an equally unprecedented move for the entertainer.

Known for marathon-like live performances, Church built much of his following by a commitment to showmanship. Last year, fans saw him champion COVID-19 vaccines to return to the road, and after much of his band tested positive last October, Church played a weekend of solo arena shows to keep the tour rolling.

