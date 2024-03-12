Eric Carmen, lead singer of the Raspberries, dies at 74

Singer-songwriter Eric Carmen, frontman of the pop-rock band the Raspberries who went on to achieve success with songs such as "All By Myself" and "Dirty Eyes," has died.

He was 74. The news was announced Monday on his website with a message from his wife, Amy Carmen.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen. Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend," the statement reads. "It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy."

It concludes, "Please respect the family’s privacy as we mourn our enormous loss."

A cause of death was not given.

As a solo artist, Carmen was behind iconic tunes of the '70s and '80s that have lasting power into the 2020s. After it was released in 1975, "All by Myself" went on to be featured in films such as the 1995 Nicole Kidman movie "To Die For," "Clueless," "Almost Famous" and "Bridget Jones's Diary."

He was also the writer behind "Almost Paradise," included in the Grammy-nominated "Footloose" soundtrack. "Dirty Dancing" helped another one of Carmen's songs, "Hungry Eyes," become a hit in the late '80s.

Though the Raspberries formed in Cleveland, Ohio, in the 1970s, the band's music remains beloved and earned a boost from their iconic 1998 hit "Go All the Way" being included on the "Guardians of the Galaxy" soundtrack.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eric Carmen dead: Lead singer of the Raspberries dies at 74