Eric Bledsoe on future with the Blazers: ‘It’s up in the air’

HoopsHype
Sean Highkin: FWIW, Chauncey Billups said today that Eric Bledsoe—who, again, didn’t miss a game or appear on a single injury report with the Clippers—didn’t participate in practice due to the Achilles injury listed on the Saturday injury report. The trade deadline is in 3 days,. I asked Bledsoe directly if he thinks he’ll still be here after Thursday. His response: “It’s up in the air. I’m being professional. Come in and do my job like I always have, see where it goes.”
Source: Twitter @highkin

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Casey Holdahl @CHold
Trendon Watford (right ankle) is probable while Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles tendinopathy), Keon Johnson (right ankle), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee), Nassir Little (left shoulder), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery) and Cody Zeller (right knee recovery) are out vs. Magic – 7:32 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin
Eric Bledsoe, who hasn’t missed a game this season, is being held out tonight with “left Achilles tendinopathy.” A separate fact that may or may not be related: due to his contract, Bledsoe is the most likely of the new guys to be flipped before Thursday. – 9:36 PM

Jason Quick @jwquick
Justise Winslow will make his Trail Blazers debut tonight against Milwaukee. Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) and Keon Johnson (ankle) are sidelined. pic.twitter.com/wo6U43ZE2S9:13 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Update:
Justise Winslow is available. Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles tendinopathy), and Keon Johnson (right ankle sprain) are out for tonight’s game. – 9:02 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay
Justise Winslow is available; Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles tendinopathy) and Keon Johnson (right ankle sprain) are out tonight against the Bucks. #Blazers9:01 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on new Blazer Eric Bledsoe: “Great guy. I love Bled. Really special human being. An incredible defender. An elite, elite-level defender. I think they’re getting a very good player. He’s one of my favorite people. I love him.” – 8:40 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says there’s no word yet on whether the three new guys will be able to play. Still waiting on league approval. Even once it’s final Keon Johnson would be out with an ankle injury. The other two (Winslow+Bledsoe) Billups says he’ll play if he has them. – 8:20 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay
Chauncey Billups says he’s not sure yet if new Blazers Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson, and Justise Winslow will be available for tonight’s game. Waiting on final league-approval on trade; physicals for all players involved etc. – 8:20 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers don’t list Norman Powell or Robert Covington on injury report.
For what it’s worth, Trail Blazers listed Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, and Keon Johnson as questionable for tonight vs Bucks despite also being listed as “not with team” – 8:16 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Justise Winslow (trade pending), Eric Bledsoe (trade pending), Keon Johnson (trade pending), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee), Nassir Little (left shoulder), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery) and Cody Zeller (right knee) are out for today’s game vs Bucks – 4:54 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold
Justise Winslow, Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson (all trade pending), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee; inflammation), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery) and Cody Zeller (right knee recovery) are out for today’s game against Milwaukee. – 4:38 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay
#Blazers list Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson, & Justise Winslow as out/trade pending for tonight’s game against the Bucks. Larry Nance Jr. (right knee inflammation) is also out. @RipCityRadio6204:36 PM

Jay Allen: Chauncey Billups says his understanding is that the three players acquired today from the Clippers will be playing for the Blazers this season. -via Twitter @PDXjay / February 4, 2022

The Trail Blazers have acquired guards Eric Bledsoe and Keon Johnson and forward Justise Winslow from the LA Clippers in exchange for Norman Powell and Robert Covington, the team announced today. Portland also received Detroit’s 2025 second-round pick from the Clippers in the trade. -via NBA.com / February 4, 2022

Law Murray: This trade is not necessarily a move that suggests that Jason Preston would be ready to contribute anytime soon, league source says. Team has open roster spots and will continue to look to tinker with the roster. Team has a surplus of wings right now. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / February 4, 2022

