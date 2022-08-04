Will Eric be back for Sex Education season four, amid cast dropouts?

Sex Education fans were over the moon for Ncuti Gatwa when it was announced he was going to be the next Doctor Who. But does that mean he'll miss filming as Eric Effiong for season four of the Netflix original?

Earlier this year, the BBC and 29-year-old Ncuti revealed he was taking over from Jodie Whittaker as the next Time Lord, walking the red carpet at the BAFTA TV awards alongside Doctor Who writer Russell Davies.

"It was an amazing audition and the last person to audition," Davies told RadioTimes.com of his casting decision. "I thought someone else was a guaranteed hit and then in [Ncuti] came and that person will never know."

And while we're SO excited to see the actor smash it in his new BBC role, fans have been worrying that this might have an impact on Sex Education season four - particularly when so many of the original cast have revealed they won't reprise their roles.

So far, Rakhee Thakrar, who plays teacher Emily Sands, Tanya Reynolds, who plays Lily, Patricia Allison, who plays Ola, and Simone Ashley, who plays Olivia, have all revealed they won't be back at Moordale high next season, devastating Sex Education fans.

But the good news is Variety confirmed on 3rd August 2022 that Gatwa will be returning as Eric Effiong. Phew. A source added that the fourth season will "see a mixture of old and new exciting faces as the students seek an alternative place to study – and romp – after the school lost its funding and was sold to developers."

Back in May Digital Spy confirmed filming for Sex Ed's fourth season is set to begin during summer 2022, and likely will last until October/November. Asa Butterfield, who plays Otis, explained, "We haven't started filming yet. But we are planning to start filming soonish. And that's about all I can say."

They reported that Doctor Who had already started filming at Bad Wolf Studios in Cardiff, Wales, and was estimated to conclude sometime in July. Which, with a bit of good luck, means Ncuti can happily star in both with no filming clashes. YES.

Season four, we're ready for you.





