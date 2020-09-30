‘Eric Andre Show’ Season 5 Trailer Confirms the Show Will Return More Deranged Than Ever

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s “The Eric Andre Show!” It’s been four long years since Season 4 of Adult Swim’s wild talk show parody premiered, but the wait for the series’ fifth season is nearly over. Adult Swim has released the trailer for “The Eric Andre Show” Season 5, and the tease suggests that the lengthy gap between seasons hasn’t dulled the show’s ludicrous and entertaining edge.

While the new trailer doesn’t tease any guests or man-on-the-street pranks, it offers a look at the show’s colorful new set. Andre is also seen strangling a clown, crashing a motorcycle into his desk, ripping his own head off and scoring a soccer goal with it, getting shot repeatedly. In other words, business as usual.

“The Eric Andre Show,” which stars Andre as a psychotic and inept talk show host alongside co-host Hannibal Buress, has gained a cult following over the years due to Andre’s deranged “man on the street” antics and his myriad of ludicrous and unpredictable celebrity guest interviews. “The Sopranos” actor Steve Schirripa’s efforts to promote his pasta sauce on the show took an unfortunate turn, for instance, while the Season 3 interview with an increasingly distressed Lauren Conrad has endured as one of the series’ standout segments.

The show’s fifth season, which contains 10 episodes, was originally announced in October 2019 and filming wrapped shortly before the coronavirus pandemic forced most Hollywood productions into limbo. Entertainment Weekly recently reported that Judy Greer, Blake Griffin, Luis Guzman, Omarion, Adam Rippon, Dermot Mulroney, Tia Carrere, Robin Givens, and Jai Rodriguez will be some of this season’s interviewees.

Though “The Eric Andre Show” Season 5 has been a long time coming, Andre and Buress have been plenty busy on other projects over the last few years. Andre recently completed his “Bad Trip” film, which will be distributed by Netflix, voiced Azizi in Disney’s “The Lion King” remake, and voiced Luci in 20 episodes of Netflix’s animated “Disenchantment” sitcom. As for Buress, he had a recurring role in Comedy Central’s acclaimed “Broad City” and appeared in films such as “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” Both comedians also released new stand-up specials earlier in the year; Andre’s “Legalize Everything” is available on Netflix, while Buress’ “Miami Nights” is available for free via YouTube.

Check out the trailer for “The Eric Andre Show” Season 5 below:

