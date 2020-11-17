Erfan Riahi Publishes His Much Awaited 6 Figures Sales Techniques Course

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2020 / Erfan Rihai is one of the most successful salespeople who's made millions in commissions by selling other people's products. The commission guru, as he is called, has finally decided to reveal his secrets in a new course that will provide everything a newbie needs to start making 6 figures.

Erfan says that "just about anyone can make a sizable commission by selling other people's online courses and programs with little to nothing as an investment." He claims to be using a highly efficient and successful sales tactic that helps close sales for big-ticket items to enable anyone to start making a lot of money. The "bulletproof" process, as it is called, claims to work very well to remove objections that many prospects would have so that they would eventually convert.

It is no secret that successful salespeople make millions of dollars a year. In fact, some of the most prominently successful people are excellent salespeople too. So, by learning the secret sauce, so to speak, almost anyone can become successful, according to Erfan, whose new course promises to turn anyone into a commission machine. Readers can find out more about Erfan Rihai's new course by visiting the official website https://leagueofclosers.com/homepage.

"League Of Closers is a course that I've personally designed and includes everything anyone would ever need to start closing sales. You don't need to be a seasoned salesperson, have any marketing experience, or even know what sales are all about. All you need is the will to make money and the determination to follow through the course. The course outlines everything, including a script I've personally drafted and use to close sales like you never thought possible. Furthermore, it is a course that will benefit anyone whether you want to sell digital products for a commission or be a better salesperson in general." Said Erfan Rihai when talking about his League of Closers program.

He added, "You will learn about my bulletproof method of removing objections. It is a method that I personally use and have taught many people who've made millions today. So, I'm more than sure that it will benefit you every time you pick up the phone to make a sales call."

About Erfan Rihai

Erfan Rihai is a well-known sales guru in Canada that makes millions of dollars each year with nothing more than just a phone. His tactics can potentially help millions of people who have lost their primary source of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now is probably the best time to start a side hustle and work on growing it into a successful full-time business.

