Eredivisie betting tips: Expect high-scoring game between PSV Eindhoven and Ajax

With just five games remaining in the Eredivisie season, every point is crucial.

Paul Bathurst has shared his thoughts and suggested bets ahead of the game, with the winner taking the initiative in the race for Champions League qualification.

PSV vs Ajax s uggested bets

PSV Eindhoven 0 Asian Handicap

Over 3.5 goals

Team news

Ajax will be without Edson Alvarez due to suspension, while Mohammed Kudus, who is the joint top scorer for Ajax this season, is doubtful too. Dusan Tadic will likely play in a false nine position, with Steven Bergwijn and Steven Berghuis providing support from wide. Defenders Mauro Junior and Armando Obispo are still unavailable for Ruud van Nistelrooy, who is likely to make changes to the side that won 3-2 away at FC Volendam last weekend. Ibrahim Sangare should return from the start, while centre-back Olivier Boscagli may get the nod ahead of Everton loanee Jarrad Branthwaite.

PSV vs Ajax verdict

This season was always likely to be a transitional one for Ajax after Erik ten Hag left for Manchester United in the summer. Lisandro Martinez and Antony would soon follow the Dutchman to Old Trafford, while Sebastien Haller, Ryan Gravenberch, and Nicolas Tagliafico also left for pastures new, leaving significant holes within the squad. Alfred Schreuder was the man appointed as head coach, arriving from Belgian champions Club Brugge. After selling players for a collective fee of approximately €200m, Ajax fans were left disappointed with just over half of that being reinvested. Bergwijn arrived from Tottenham Hotspur, whilst Calvin Bassey joined from Rangers as a replacement for Lisandro Martinez. A predictably disappointing Champions League campaign followed, with Ajax eliminated at the group stage. Poor league form cost Schreduer his position in January and former player John Heitinga was given the job until the summer. Heitinga has performed superbly and has even led Ajax to a KNVB Becker final where they'll meet PSV.

Story continues

Paul Bathurst provides football tips as Soccer Sharp on Tipstrr

PSV were raided by Premier League clubs in the January transfer window when Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo and Chelsea pinched Noni Madueke for huge fees. They are also likely to lose their talismanic youngster Xavi Simons in the summer, but for now, they'll be thankful to have him. The young midfielder has netted 14 times and provided seven assists in the league this season. Ruud van Nistelrooy is likely to be judged on whether or not he can secure PSV Champions League football and the outcome of next week's KNVB Cup final. Winning this weekend's match would be a huge step in the right direction. PSV did win at the Johan Cruijff ArenA earlier in the season despite having just 36% possession, while Van Nistelrooy's side also came out on top in the Johan Cruyff Shield at the beginning of the season.

With both sides scoring freely in recent weeks, goals are very likely in this game, but you might expect PSV to edge it given their home advantage and positive record against Ajax.

Backing PSV 0 Asian Handicap could prove fruitful, while Over 3.5 goals looks to provide additional value. This fixture has seen 26 goals in the last six meetings, which is an average of 4.30 per game.

The article Eredivisie betting tips: Expect high-scoring game between PSV Eindhoven and Ajax appeared first on Planetsport.com.