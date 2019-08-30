Erebus won't overreact to Bathurst breakdown

Reynolds and co-driver Luke Youlden were on course for a second consecutive Bathurst triumph last year, before Reynolds was overcome with severe leg cramps 30 laps from the end.

by leaving him exhausted by race day.

But that doesn't mean Erebus is planning a sweeping reform of its pre-Bathurst procedure this time around, team boss Barry Ryan suggesting that any changes will be minor.

"We'll control it a little bit differently," he said.

"We didn't do too much wrong last year, he just... he got a bit overwhelmed by the situation, being the champion from the year before and on pole position and all that.

"He probably didn't deal with it as well as he could have, and we probably could have done a few things better.

"But you don't want to change too much."

Ryan added that there is a sense of anticipation within the team as Bathurst draws closer, with a sense of unfinished business at the famous Mount Panorama circuit.

"We want to finish off what we unfortunately didn't finish off last year," he said.

"We've had one of the fastest cars the last two years, and obviously won in 2017 and should have won last year.

"So this year we want to go and finish off what we didn't do last year."