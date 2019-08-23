Erebus would be "very surprised" to lose Reynolds

.

The 2017 Bathurst 1000 champ has been linked to the likes of Tickford Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United, should he not be able to agree to a fresh Erebus deal.

Ryan, however, is bullish about the team's hopes of retaining Reynolds, claiming that his re-signing is still merely a formality despite the delay.

He also says there's no facts to a raft of media reports suggesting Reynolds could contemplate a move, despite sources suggesting otherwise to Motorsport.com.

"I don't really want to talk too much about it," said Ryan.

"It's still a long way out, but we want to get it wrapped up early so we can just get on with next year. ‘

"Dave has said for a while now that he wants to be here for a long time, [team owner] Betty [Klimenko] wants him here, we want him here, I think it's just a formality.

"I think [the media] has blown it out of proportion a bit. I don't think any of the stuff that's been written in the last few days is fact.

"We'll see where it heads, but I don't think it's a real problem. Dave wants to stay, we want him to stay, it's as simple as that.

"I'd be very surprised [if he left], from all the talks we've had internally.

"We'll leave it to the media to make their decision, and we'll press on and do what we do behind closed doors.”