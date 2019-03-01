Erebus boss 'disappointed' in De Pasquale for Adelaide shunt

today, clipping the inside wall on the way into the high-speed Turn 8 before clattering the outside.

The crash came just minutes into the session, and means he'll start tomorrow's first gruelling 250-kilometre race from the back of the grid.

It will also make for a long night in the Erebus garage, something team boss Ryan says De Pasquale will be sticking around to help with.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It just shows he’s still got a lot to learn and he’s still a young bloke,” he said.

“It’s just not thinking. You’re on your warm-up tyres, there’s no reason to try and go that fast through Turn 8.

“Anyway, he’s having a go and that’s what we’re here for, but I’m pretty disappointed in him.

“He’s gonna feel it for a bit and I hope he’s here all night helping us fix it.”

De Pasquale put his hand up straight away, admitting the shunt was a mistake on his behalf.

“It’s obviously really bad to do something like that. It’s going to be a lot of work for the guys and girls," he said.

“I feel really bad about myself. I just made a mistake and a big result.

"[It's] obviously a long night ahead, but hopefully [we] get it back [out] tomorrow and go ahead.

“I’ve been struggling through [Turn 8] all weekend, turned in a bit early and just clipped the inside kerb, which clipped the wall and then over to the outside.

“It was just a driver error and I paid the price.”