Erdogan set to secure five more years of power in Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan - REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Pool

Turkish president Recept Tayyip Erdogan is on course to win an unprecedented third term in office after a partial count of votes gave him a narrow but clear lead over his rival.

‌The head of Turkey’s High Election Board said at a news conference that Mr Erdogan was leading Kemal Kilicdaroglu with 54.47 per cent support, with 54.6 per cent of ballot boxes logged.

‌Final results are expected at 8pm UK time.

Polls opened on Sunday morning in Turkey’s first-ever presidential run-off after Mr Erdogan failed to clear the 50 per cent bar two weeks earlier, leading four per cent ahead of his main rival.

Unlike two weeks earlier, polling stations in Istanbul on Sunday have not seen crowds or long lines of voters, mostly attributed to the fact that election officials need less time to process voters compared to the May 14 voting when Turks were also casting ballots in parliamentary elections.

Pelin Buyukmarat, who also observed the first-round vote, said the turnout this time is likely to be much lower as only half of the previous round’s voters had cast their ballots at 10 a.m.

Both camps have portrayed the elections as a pivotal moment in the country’s history that could either cement Mr Erdogan’s conservative and authoritarian tilt or give Turkey a chance towards rebuilding a democratic society.

Early results carried out by a state-owned agency and an independent one showed contrasting outcomes.

Mr Erdogan was seen winning the race with 56 per cent as half of the polling stations reported their results, according to Anadolu Agency, and losing with 49 per cent, according to Anka.

Both receive their results from individual polling stations before they submit them to the Supreme Elections Board.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu - Chris McGrath/Getty Images

For Ali Gorgulu, a retired man from Istanbul’s historic Sultan Ahmet district, Mr Erdogan has delivered impressive economic growth in recent years and should be given another chance even though the country posted record-high inflation last year amid a cost-of-living crisis.

“I’ve voted for our president for many years,” Mr Gorgulu told The Telegraph outside a primary school tucked away in a side street five minutes away from the Blue Mosque, one of Istanbul’s top landmarks.

“If Erdogan has been in power for 20 years that means he can do it and people support him.”

For the first time since Mr Erdogan came to power, the opposition has been able to unite around one candidate, Mr Kilicdaroglu, the soft-spoken bureaucrat who was nominated by six major opposition parties, ranging from moderate Islamic to the secular left-wing.

Buoyed by pre-election opinion polls showing Mr Kilicdaroglu having a genuine chance to beat Mr Erdogan, Turks flocked to polling stations with remarkable enthusiasm two weeks earlier, delivering a stunning 89 per cent turnout.

But the opposition supporters were dealt a heavy blow when Mr Erdogan was shown in a clear lead.

Mikail, a 32-year-old man who owns a hotel and lives near the Blue Mosque, conceded that some of his opposition-minded friends were so depressed they stayed at home or even went away on holiday “so that they wouldn’t be here to see all this.”

“I’ve seen people lose their hope,” he said.

“It’s not a good feeling that you can’t do anything about it but what else can I do?”

turkey election - Anadolu Agency

Mr Erdogan on Sunday cast his ballot on Istanbul’s Asian side, urging Turks “not to be complacent” and act “to benefit our country.”

His main rival voted at his home district in Ankara, calling on his supporters to vote and protect ballot boxes from possible interference, saying “the election is taking place under very difficult conditions.”

Scuffles were reported outside polling stations in Istanbul, Ankara and elsewhere. In Istanbul’s Kadikoy, a group of two dozen aggressive men showed up at a polling station, intimidating and shouting abuse at female election monitors.

Having mobilised most of their political base, Mr Kilicdaroglu and his allies in the past weeks launched a last-ditch attempt to win new voters as he came up with some decidedly right-wing campaign slogans, including to “send back all Syrians” from Turkey, which hosts the country’s largest refugee population of about 3 million.

New campaign posters with a sombre-looking Kilicdaroglu saying “Syrians will go” have popped up all over Turkey.

Nevsin Mengu, a popular TV presenter, described the U-turn in strategy for Mr Kilicdaroglu’s campaign as: “The heart is out, the anger is in.”

It does not appear to be enough to convince voters like Suna Akkoc, a 40-year old single mother of three children, who has been supporting the president even more after his party’s local office helped her file for child support.

“I’m upset by the Syrian migrants: I think they need to go home,” she said.

“But I don’t believe Kilicdaroglu will send them away.”

turkey elections - REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

The stakes are high in Sunday’s election as Turkey’s secular, Western-leaning part of society fears Mr Erdogan, who has already ruled Turkey longer than its founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, will tighten the screws even further on freedom of expression and women’s rights.

In a somewhat politically tinted speech, Turkish actress Merve Dizdar who won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, hailed Turkish women’s struggle for their rights, fighting for the “good days that they deserve in Turkey”.

Allies of Mr Erdogan have lashed out at the acceptance speech by Ms Dizdar, who became Turkey’s first woman to win the Cannes’ best actress award, as a senior member of the president’s party, Emre Cemil Ayvali, dismissed her as a “slave of the West” who has been “smearing her own country”.

For many months, Turks from all walks of life have looked forward to election day as a pivotal moment that would not only define the course of their country but their own personal future.

Mehmet Gundogdu, who runs a hospitality business in the heart of Istanbul, said he would not give up on his country yet, despite opposing Mr Erdogan.

“I’ve voted even though I’m almost sure (Erdogan) is going to win,” Mr Gundogdu said.

“This is our country, and we’re staying here.”