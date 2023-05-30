Erdogan says will lower Turkish inflation to single digits

ANKARA, May 30 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday the government was determined to take steps to protect citizens against high inflation and would lower it to single digits to relieve the burden on citizens.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges after winning Sunday's presidential election runoff, Erdogan said the government would attract investment to Turkey.

Annual consumer price inflation dropped to 44% in April from a 24-year peak of 85.5% last year. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ece Toksabay)