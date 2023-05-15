Turkey elections: Erdogan faces a presidential runoff

Supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrate - AP

Turkey’s opposition has told its supporters to stay home, whether they win or lose amid fears of violence as votes were being counted in the country’s election on Sunday night.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu warned supporters against celebrating before the final results are in. “If we win on election night, do not go out on the streets, do not express your joy,” he said before voting began.

Turkey’s main opposition candidate was initially trailing slightly behind Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Mr Kilicdaroglu vowed on Monday to win a runoff election after almost complete results showed neither candidate had secured the required 50 per cent of the vote.

"If our nation says second round, we will absolutely win in the second round," Mr Kilicdaroglu told reporters. "The will for change in society is higher than 50 per cent."

While Turkey’s election officials have not released any results, an unofficial count of 98 per cent of the ballots by the Anka news agency showed an almost inevitable runoff, with Mr Erdogan polling a few points ahead of his rival Kemal Kilicdargolu, at 49 per cent to 45 per cent.

If neither candidate secures more than 50 per cent, the two will compete in a May 28 presidential runoff. The majority of ballots from the 3.4 million eligible voters living abroad still needed to be tallied, according to the Supreme Electoral Board, and a runoff election is not yet assured.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife, Emine Erdogan, meet supporters outside a polling station in Uskudar after casting their votes today - Pool/Getty Images Europe

Speaking to supporters in Ankara, Mr Erdogan, 69, said he could still win but would respect the nation’s decision if the race went to a runoff vote in two weeks.

“We don’t yet know if the elections ended in the first round. ... If our nation has chosen for a second round, that is also welcome,” Mr Erdogan said early on Monday.

Mr Erdogan urged for caution as he insisted "trying to declare results in a haste means usurping the nation's will". He hailed the vote as a "great feast of democracy" that was held in "peace and quiet".

His party's spokesman in a statement on Sunday night pushed back the opposition claims of a lead, insisting that "our president is clearly leading by a wide margin".

Omer Celik said Mr Erdogan's party will "respect the authority" of the election and will not announce their own count.

Canan Kaftancioglu, the head of the Istanbul chapter of Mr Kilicdaroglu's party, told reporters in Istanbul they were leading on 51.4 percent in Turkey's largest city with 40 per cent of the votes counted.

She would not give any nationwide figures but said: "Our presidential candidate seems to be pushing for over 50 per cent."

As the polls closed in Turkey, Mr Erdogan tweeted to his followers: “The voting process has been completed throughout the country in a way that befits our democracy.

“Now, as always, it is time to firmly protect the ballot boxes. Until the results are finalised, we continue to protect the will of our nation.”

Meanwhile, Ekrem Imamoglu, Mr Kilicdaroglu’s running mate, earlier said they were leading in the polls, telling reporters: “We are ahead everywhere in Turkey, especially in Ankara and Istanbul.”

“We can say tonight that Kilicdaroglu will be our country’s new president, we believe in this.”

Mr Kilicdaroglu himself tweeted: “We are ahead.”

Unofficial reports suggested a record number of voters taking part, with observers at individual polling stations reporting a turnout close to 90 per cent.

Polling stations across the country were packed with voters, from Turkey’s largest city of Istanbul to the site of February’s devastating earthquake, where authorities set up mobile polling stations.

Turkey’s leader has built a system of personal power over the past two decades while overseeing an era of impressive economic growth, which has been dampened by runaway inflation recently, caused by his own unorthodox economic policies.

Mr Kilicdaroglu, a 74-year-old career bureaucrat, has brought together six major opposition parties, which have adopted a joint programme that pledges to restore the rule of law, reduce the president’s oversized powers and appoint an independent head at the Central Bank.

On Sunday, President Erdogan cast his ballot in Istanbul’s mostly conservative neighbourhood of Uskudar, where he was greeted by supporters chanting his name.

Mr Erdogan told reporters after casting his vote that he prayed for “a better future for our country, our nation and Turkish democracy”.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu said: “We have all missed democracy and standing together. You will see, from now on, spring will come to this country” - AP

Sensing their growing lead on Mr Erdogan, the emboldened opposition in recent days came up with a new slogan - “Let’s wrap it up in the first round!” - and urged voters to back them, and avoid a run-off that could give the president more time to regroup and galvanise his supporters.

“We’re here to vote for democracy, justice and social support,” Ozlem Salam Guler, a mother of a five-year-old boy, told the Telegraph outside a polling station on Istanbul’s Asian side on Sunday.

“I voted for the opposition before, but I feel this time we have a chance. I’m hopeful.”

She said some family members had recently changed their political affiliations and would be voting for the opposition, having seen Ms Guler struggle to get the necessary medication for her son’s rare genetic disease.

Possibility of manipulation

Several voters whom The Telegraph spoke to on Sunday said they suspected Mr Erdogan might try to manipulate the election results if he was seen to be losing.

Sevga Kara, a 59-year-old housewife, had decided to stay at home on Sunday night, as suggested by the opposition, instead of rallying or celebrating a possible victory, fearing government-led violence.

“We know Kilicdaroglu will win, but you can expect anything from this government,” she said.

Mr Erdogan’s supporters were confident in his victory, crediting him for high-profile infrastructure projects that have became a hallmark of his time in office as well as turning Turkey into a global military player.

“He has worked 20 years for people like us, and he can work for 20 more years,” Murdan Cetinkaya, a 40-year old housewife wearing a niqab, told The Telegraph in a conservative neighbourhood in Istanbul’s European side.

“He has made Turkey so much stronger – you have to be blind not to see it.”

Questions about the cost of corruption allegedly enabled by Mr Erdogan’s government were raised in the aftermath of February’s devastating earthquake in the country’s south-east, which killed about 50,000 people.

Many new residential buildings had not been properly protected against earthquakes, while the authorities that gave approval to the projects allegedly turned a blind eye to construction violations.

Global repercussions

The end of campaigning on Friday was marred by allegations of foreign meddling, as Mr Kilicdaroglu accused unspecified Russian hackers of being behind deepfake videos distributed by Mr Erdogan’s camp to smear him.

The outcome of Sunday’s vote could have global repercussions as this Nato member country has grown into a military heavyweight under Mr Erdogan, with clout spanning from countries such as Syria to Russia.

Mr Erdogan’s Turkey has formally backed Ukraine, but refused to join European Union sanctions against Russia.

Özlem Temena contributed to this report.

