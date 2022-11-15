Erdogan, Biden discuss trade, security at G20 summit meet -Turkish presidency

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed bilateral relations, including trade and security issues, on the sidelines of a G20 summit, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.

It said Biden offered his condolences for those who died in a bomb attack in Istanbul on Sunday, and told Erdogan that his administration would continue to support Turkey in its bid to procure F-16 fighter jets.

Biden also said Turkey is an important actor in Sweden's NATO accession bid, and thanked Erdogan for his role in the resumption of a grain export deal between Ukraine and Russia, the Turkish presidency said.

