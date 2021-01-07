Erdem adds inclusive sizing, but why do so few luxury brands embrace plus size women?

(Erdem)

British luxury fashion label Erdem has announced it will introduce inclusive sizing, from a 6 to a 22 both online and in its Mayfair store, across all its forthcoming collections, starting with Pre-Spring 2021.

Erdem, which previously only offered larger sizes to bespoke clients, is “committed to making the brand inclusive for all.”

It’s a move that will see the label join a reasonably short list of luxury fashion designers who already offer larger sizing that includes Mary Katranzou, Roland Mouret, Mara Hoffman, Jonathan Simkai, Carolina Herrera, Christopher Kane and Diane Von Furstenberg.

The decision is undoubtedly one to be celebrated, and yet it begs the question, why do so few luxury labels offer bigger sizes?

The average woman in the UK is a size 16 and yet when it comes to high-end designers, she is woefully underserved. The plus size market is growing at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the fashion market, and is predicted to account for 22 per cent of the UK clothing market by 2022, according to PwC data.

Erdem tapped photographer Ina Lekiewicz to shoot model Charlotte Robinson for the resort 21 collectionErdem

And yet pop into most luxury fashion flagships on Bond Street and the largest dress size you will find tends to be a 16, and typically then the brand will only stock a few styles. It’s an incredibly frustrating – not to mention alienating – reality for the plus size customer, who is often forced to shop fast fashion labels due to a lack of options.

So why have still so few luxury labels embraced those sized over 16?

Investment

It’s true that adding plus sizes is often not as simple as just extending the scale of existing patterns. Larger sizing typically requires investment: a different fit model, a technical team with plus-size experience, new patterns and more fabric. “You can’t apply the same metrics and ethos as you do to straight sizes. I think that’s really where people go wrong,” Emma Grede, CEO of inclusive fashion brand Good American, which she founded alongside Khloe Kardashian, tells Refinery29.

To cater properly to a plus size woman brands need to invest, both in materials and know-how, however with the market growing at the rate it is, those that don’t will be missing out on sales and a new customer base.

Erdem

For Christian Siriano, who tripled the size of his business when he added plus sizes to his range of fabulous couture gowns, the costs involved were undoubtedly worth it. “The whole point of being a designer is to make people feel good,” he said to Elle magazine. “We’re here to make people look cute in a dress. You want to look cute in a dress and you’re a size 26? Why not?”

For smaller brands struggling with the investment, there’s also a growing list of potential partners willing to help. Luxury plus size etailer 11 Honoré for example offers expert pattern makers to brands and swallows any extra costs incurred during the process of extending their ranges.

Snobbery

Unfortunately there can be no doubt that in many of the luxury fashion houses, an old-fashioned sizing snobbery persists. The late Karl Lagerfeld for example, creative director of Chanel for more than 30 years, once called singer Adele “a little too fat” and said supermodel Heidi Klum was “too heavy” to walk the runway. Chanel claim to run from a size 8 to a 24, but in reality finding the coolest styles in the biggest sizes is not easy.

Erdem

Luckily there’s a growing number of beautiful luxury fashion brands designed specifically to cater to the plus size woman. Milan’s Marina Raphael has been making luxury fashion for curvier women since 1980, London label The Hour creates seasonless sustainable collections from upcycled fabrics, US label Universal Standard offers US sizes from 00 to 40 (making it the most inclusive label in the world) and London-based fashion and travel blogger Fisayo Longe’s Kai Collective has been making bold, directional clothes in sizes 6 to 20 since 2016.

With any luck, the enlightened move from Erdem will trigger an industry shift, and encourage other luxury labels to make their designs available to every body, of every shape and size. Frankly, it’s long overdue.