ERCOT asks Texans to reduce electric use Sunday after thermal generation breakdown

Following the unexpected loss of thermal generation and due to extreme temperatures, ERCOT is asking Texans to reduce electricity use when it is safe to do so, according to a news release.

The agency, which manages Texas’ electric grid, is asking people to voluntarily conserve energy from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the news release. ERCOT forecasts high demand and low reserves. ERCOT is also asking for all government agencies, including city and county buildings, to begin programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

According to the news release, requesting voluntary energy use reduction is an industry practice widely used to reduce demand on the electric grid during peak use hours.

While it is asking Texans to voluntarily conserve electricity Sunday night, ERCOT said in the news release that it is not yet experiencing emergency conditions. Instead, the request to reduce energy use is a measure to prevent an emergency. Other measures are being taken, such as bringing additional generators online sooner than scheduled and using reserve power.

If anybody is currently experiencing an outage, ERCOT says it is local and “not related to overall grid reliability.”

Sunday’s high temperature reached a record 109 degrees, with 107 degrees forecast for Monday.

ERCOT said residents can find energy-saving tips at ercot.com/txans.