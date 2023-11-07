Erasing the name of Anne Frank shows the threat to Jews today

Lost world: Anne Frank with her family in July 1941

Apparently the Anne Frank kindergarten in Tangerhutte, Germany, needs a name change. Like me, you might wonder why this could be necessary. But according to the head of the kindergarten, the time has come for a name “without a political background”.

It begs the question: what is “political” about Anne Frank? Why does it bother people to be reminded of a Jewish teenager famous for keeping a diary detailing the daily events of life in hiding from the Nazis? A teenager who ultimately died among the squalor and horror of Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, all for the “crime” of being Jewish. What is it that is not inspiring about Anne Frank, when in fact her diary is read by millions worldwide even now, 80 years on? What is it about this Jewish girl’s experience that conflicts with a “new focus on diversity”?

Today, it seems that Jewish people, past and present, even a teenager murdered by the Nazis, can no longer be considered victims. Jewish people, whose worldwide population is estimated to be just 16 million, cannot be treated as a minority group. The treatment of Jews, including the hatred towards them which led to the murder of six million men, women and children only 80 years ago, does not fit into the wider anti-racist movement. These are the inconvenient facts at the heart of the international conversation about racism.

Meanwhile, global anti-Semitism is surging. October 7 was the largest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust. Since then, Germany has seen a synagogue firebombed and Jewish homes and businesses daubed with Stars of David. In the UK, the Community Security Trust has recorded more than 1,000 anti-Semitic incidents since Hamas’s atrocities, the highest 28-day total on record. In France, a Jewish woman was stabbed in her home and a swastika daubed on her door. In Russia, a violent mob stormed an airport in the hunt for Jews. In America, Jewish students in danger of attack were forced to barricade themselves into the university library.

Where is the outcry? Where are the mass statements from town halls and corporations, from community leaders and individuals committing themselves to stand with the Jewish community and join the fight against this hatred? Even in this country, it is in Jewish schools – including primary schools – where pupils go through “active shooter” drills to prepare for the real threat of a terrorist attack. And yet there are well-meaning people who believe that Jews now are the aggressors – unworthy of the status of a vulnerable minority.

This week, the Jewish community will be coming together to mark the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht – the night in November 1938 when, across Germany, Jews and their property were violently targeted by Nazi mobs. Remembering this pogrom will not be a “political” act. Rather, it will be an opportunity for people to come together and remember the past.

We cannot and should not do this work on our own.

We need allies – allies to recognise the anti-Semitism of today and the need to act to prevent any repeat of history.

Remembering the past and fighting for a better future for Jewish people does not hinder attempts to celebrate diversity. For what is diversity if Jews are excluded?

This week, I hope people have the courage to remember Anne Frank – an innocent child caught up in unimaginable horrors – and take a moment to consider where today’s anti-Semitism and hatred can lead.

Karen Pollock is chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust

