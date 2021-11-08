Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet SA
Paris, November 8th, 2021 6:30 pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 15,500 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.

  • Aggregated presentation per day and per market

Name of the issuer

Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)

Day of transaction

Identification code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

01/11/2021

FR0000131757

2,000

73.07

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

02/11/2021

FR0000131757

3,000

69.78

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

03/11/2021

FR0000131757

75

69.25

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

03/11/2021

FR0000131757

3,425

69.64

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

04/11/2021

FR0000131757

55

68.74

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

04/11/2021

FR0000131757

136

68.37

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

04/11/2021

FR0000131757

55

68.55

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

04/11/2021

FR0000131757

3,254

68.67

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

05/11/2021

FR0000131757

365

67.43

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

05/11/2021

FR0000131757

3,135

67.49

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

TOTAL

15,500

69.40

  • Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of November 1st, 2021) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases

Calendar

23.02.2022: Publication of 2021 Group annual results

28.04.2022: Publication of 2022 Group first-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its 13.000 employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese. nickel. mineral sands. lithium and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the building of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients. the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions. more efficient means of mobility. safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals. Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02
sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com

PRESS CONTACT



Communications Director

Pauline Briand

pauline.briand@eramet.com




Marie Artzner
T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73

martzner@image7.fr

