Eramet: Purchase of own shares
Paris, November 8th, 2021 6:30 pm

Eramet announces the purchase of 15,500 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.
Aggregated presentation per day and per market
Name of the issuer
Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
Day of transaction
Identification code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
01/11/2021
FR0000131757
2,000
73.07
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
02/11/2021
FR0000131757
3,000
69.78
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
03/11/2021
FR0000131757
75
69.25
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
03/11/2021
FR0000131757
3,425
69.64
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
04/11/2021
FR0000131757
55
68.74
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
04/11/2021
FR0000131757
136
68.37
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
04/11/2021
FR0000131757
55
68.55
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
04/11/2021
FR0000131757
3,254
68.67
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
05/11/2021
FR0000131757
365
67.43
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
05/11/2021
FR0000131757
3,135
67.49
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
15,500
69.40
Details per transaction
Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of November 1st, 2021) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases
Calendar
23.02.2022: Publication of 2021 Group annual results
28.04.2022: Publication of 2022 Group first-quarter turnover
ABOUT ERAMET
Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.
Its 13.000 employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.
Manganese. nickel. mineral sands. lithium and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the building of a more sustainable world.
As a privileged partner of its industrial clients. the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions. more efficient means of mobility. safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.
Fully committed to the era of metals. Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.
www.eramet.com
