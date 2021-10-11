Eramet : Purchase of own shares
Paris, October 11th, 2021 6:30 pm
PRESS RELEASE
Eramet: Purchase of own shares
Eramet announces the purchase of 12,000 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.
Aggregated presentation per day and per market
Name of the issuer
Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
Day of transaction
Identification code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
04/10/2021
FR0000131757
78
62.07
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
04/10/2021
FR0000131757
56
62.90
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
04/10/2021
FR0000131757
48
62.25
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
04/10/2021
FR0000131757
3,318
62.50
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
05/10/2021
FR0000131757
142
61.38
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
05/10/2021
FR0000131757
212
61.89
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
05/10/2021
FR0000131757
33
62.30
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
05/10/2021
FR0000131757
3,613
61.00
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
06/10/2021
FR0000131757
9
65.95
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
06/10/2021
FR0000131757
31
65.95
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
06/10/2021
FR0000131757
1,460
65.76
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
07/10/2021
FR0000131757
62
67.40
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
07/10/2021
FR0000131757
1,438
67.25
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
08/10/2021
FR0000131757
68
70.12
ERAMET
549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
08/10/2021
FR0000131757
1,432
70.41
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
12,000
64.01
Details per transaction
Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of October 4th. 2021) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases
Calendar
25/10/2021: Publication of 2021 third-quarter turnover
ABOUT ERAMET
Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.
Its 13.000 employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.
Manganese. nickel. mineral sands. lithium and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the building of a more sustainable world.
As a privileged partner of its industrial clients. the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions. more efficient means of mobility. safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.
Fully committed to the era of metals. Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.
www.eramet.com
INVESTOR CONTACT
Director of Investor Relations
Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02
sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com
PRESS CONTACT
Attachment