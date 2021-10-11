Eramet : Purchase of own shares

Eramet SA
·2 min read

Paris, October 11th, 2021 6:30 pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 12,000 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.

  • Aggregated presentation per day and per market

Name of the issuer

Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)

Day of transaction

Identification code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

04/10/2021

FR0000131757

78

62.07

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

04/10/2021

FR0000131757

56

62.90

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

04/10/2021

FR0000131757

48

62.25

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

04/10/2021

FR0000131757

3,318

62.50

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

05/10/2021

FR0000131757

142

61.38

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

05/10/2021

FR0000131757

212

61.89

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

05/10/2021

FR0000131757

33

62.30

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

05/10/2021

FR0000131757

3,613

61.00

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

06/10/2021

FR0000131757

9

65.95

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

06/10/2021

FR0000131757

31

65.95

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

06/10/2021

FR0000131757

1,460

65.76

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

07/10/2021

FR0000131757

62

67.40

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

07/10/2021

FR0000131757

1,438

67.25

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

08/10/2021

FR0000131757

68

70.12

ERAMET

549300LUH78PG2MP6N64

08/10/2021

FR0000131757

1,432

70.41

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

TOTAL

12,000

64.01

  • Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of October 4th. 2021) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases

Calendar

25/10/2021: Publication of 2021 third-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its 13.000 employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese. nickel. mineral sands. lithium and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the building of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients. the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions. more efficient means of mobility. safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals. Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02
sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com

PRESS CONTACT



Communications Director

Pauline Briand

pauline.briand@eramet.com




Image 7

Marie Artzner
T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73

martzner@image7.fr

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories