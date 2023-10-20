New era for women’s rugby, same relentless Red Roses

Marlie Packer, who scored two tries for England, finds her way blocked by a double Australia challenge - AFP via Getty Images/Grant Down

This game heralded a new era for the women’s game – with the launch of World Rugby’s WXV1 competition – but there was nothing new about the relentless dominance of the Red Roses.

Yes, their incoming head coach John Mitchell was in situ – he is with the group in a watching brief, but Louis Deacon remains in charge for now – but this was the same old England, with captain Marlie Packer to the fore. She scored twice in a commanding six-try showing against a spirited but limited Australia side forced to play more than half an hour a player down in what was often a spiky game.

England know that greater challenges await over the next two weekends. In a neat quirk, their fixture list is the same as the knockout stages of last year’s World Cup, with Canada then New Zealand following Australia. Almost a year ago, they started that run with a 41-5 victory over the Wallaroos. This time it was 42-7, and they will hope they can break the pattern of similarity by the time they play the Black Ferns in Auckland next month.

“A great victory,” said Packer. “The Aussies gave us a great game and asked us lots of questions. We talk about being courageous, and that is what we did today. We are going to grow into this tournament. This game was the start of that.”

This was a victory built on the forward dominance England showed in their run to the final last year, with prop Hannah Botterman – who scored the opening try from a slick move off the line-out – and No 8 Alex Matthews excellent.

Botterman’s try was one of four England scored using the line-out as a platform, with Packer twice going over off catch-and-drives. “We put loads of hours of hard work into those driving mauls, and I am just the lucky one that has the ball,” she said.

Just as effective was England’s disruption of Australia’s messy set-piece.

England will have been delighted that, after a Six Nations that saw their place-kicking go awry, fly-half Holly Aitchison – the official player of the match – landed all six conversions. And her former Saracens team-mate Ella Wyrwas, making her first start, put in a fine performance capped by a first-half try following sharp footwork from Jess Breach on the left. Breach would score a try of her own late in the first half.

If there was a blot for England, it was the failure to score after the brainless second yellow card – for the same offence for the first, a high tackle – for lock Annabelle Codey, which meant the Wallaroos saw out more than 20 minutes down to 14. Australia’s bench improved them, with Ashley Marsters scoring their try, while England, in Packer’s words, “lost our way a bit”.

Codey’s second offence was picked up in the build-up to Meg Jones’s score, England’s last. Jones, posted at outside centre again, was outstanding. Deacon felt that the withdrawal of her and centre partner Tatyana Heard disrupted England.

“We made changes and sometimes that upsets the balance of the team,” said Deacon. “We had to change both centres, and that affected the game. We struggled with a bit of flow in the second half, but overall we are really pleased.

“One area that we need to work on is executing opportunities. There were a lot of opportunities when they were down to 14, and we need to take them.

“John was in the coaches’ box, and was massively impressed with the girls. He has seen a lot of them, watching the Six Nations and summer games. He knew where we were at, but he was very impressed with what he saw.”

The crowd at Wellington’s Cake Tin was sparse, but engaged. It included the parents of Daisy Hibbert-Jones, who made her debut off the bench, replacing Matthews.

“The crowd was a bit disappointing,” said Packer. “But we are here to play rugby and put on a performance, which we did. The crowd that were here, the girls went over, did some selfies and interacted with them. It’s about getting them to come back and enjoy the whole experience. We hopefully did that on and off the pitch.”