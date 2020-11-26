Is the era of the Hollywood blockbuster over?

·8 min read
Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die
Delayed release of big budget films such as No Time To Die has put cinemas' ongoing survival in jeopardy

In 2020, the billion-dollar blockbuster has been defeated by Covid-19 more convincingly than by any on-screen villain.

Most of the year's proposed blockbusters - films with a budget of more than £100 million - are on hold.

The James Bond film No Time To Die has been postponed twice; Disney's live-action Mulan was released on the studio's streaming platform; and Top Gun: Maverick is still riding a motorbike to nowhere.

Even Marvel films such as Black Widow - reliable stalwarts of the summer event season - have been pushed back indefinitely, as studios wait for a return to normality.

But while screen heroes can't currently save the world, they may still be able to save the big screen experience, says Screen International's chief film critic, Finn Halligan.

"It's like we've been having a staring contest," she says, of the stand-off between film studios and cinemas. "Someone's got to blink."

A small sign of eye movement came with recent news that Wonder Woman 1984 would be released simultaneously at both US cinemas and online, on Christmas Day 2020.

The film, which plunges Gal Gadot, as the returning superhero, into an '80s universe, cost around £145m ($US 200m) to make. Originally scheduled to open in June, its release has already been delayed twice.

"The studios haven't wanted to sacrifice any potential billion-dollar movie during the pandemic," explains Halligan. "They're too much of a valuable commodity."

But the longer cinemas remain shut, the harder these decisions become.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, No Time To Die is costing film studio MGM $1m in interest every month. That money, which it originally borrowed to make the film, can't be made back until 007 hits the big screen.

'Crunch point'

Last year, nine films made more than $1bn at the global box office - including The Lion King, Joker, Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel.

Fast forward to summer 2020, and Christopher Nolan's Tenet - a film with a budget of $205m (£150m) - was the only mega-budget movie to be released in cinemas, grossing around $350m (£270m).

"The profits of Tenet spooked them, although I don't think it did badly in the circumstances," says Halligan.

"Studios still hope they can get the numbers, but the crunch point isn't the future existence of the blockbuster, the stress point will be the cinemas themselves.

"Will audiences feel safe to come back for a new Marvel film in the cinema, or wait for it on Disney+? And how long can cinemas survive in this situation?"

Robert Pattinson and John David Washington in Tenet
Tenet performed above the expectations of some industry insiders, given the timing of its release - but could not match the box office highs seen in 2019

However, Asia may already be pointing the way towards a movie-going recovery. Wonder Woman 1984 will have a full theatrical release in China a week before the film is released in the US.

Up until now, Hollywood has refused to show its biggest movies first to audiences in Asia, Australia and New Zealand - where many cinemas are open again - partly due to piracy fears.

It's also significant that China is behind 2020's biggest blockbuster so far - Hu Guan's war epic, The Eight Hundred, about a group of Chinese soldiers under siege by the Japanese army. It made $468m (£345m) at the box office.

"2020 is the year that China, not the US, became the world's biggest movie market," Asian film critic Stevie Wong says. "It's surpassed $1.9bn (£1.4bn) this year.

"And without Hollywood movies, local films have had a bigger chance in cinemas," Wong adds, citing the success of Chinese drama My People, My Homeland and Japanese Anime movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba.

"The Eight Hundred's made close to half a billion dollars, although that can't compare with cinema profits from 2019," says Wong.

"But there are more local blockbusters coming, like Andy Lau's Shock Waves 2 or Daniel Wu's Caught in Time, that should bring in the audiences again."

Film traffic between the US and Asia has historically been one-way, to Hollywood's benefit. Yet a Jackie Chan movie, Vanguard, the veteran action star's latest collaboration with director Stanley Tong, has just enjoyed one of the biggest ever North American releases for an Asian film.

The lavish action movie, which was made across five different countries including the UK, India and China, is playing on 1500 cinema screens replacing the delayed Bond film, No Time to Die.

"It was only about eight weeks ago that we acquired the film," explains Nolan Gallagher, the CEO of Gravitas Ventures. "We moved fast."

Gallagher believes that where cinemas are open, audiences are eager to see big-screen action.

"There is a business for blockbusters. Yes, it's only a fraction of what it was before the pandemic, but there's still a box office business," he says.

"People are looking for enjoyment over the Thanksgiving holiday, especially if you're looking for something that's got that globe-trotting action experience to it."

The sight of busy cinemas in Asia have also given hope to Hollywood, according to Mark Gill, President of Solstice Studios, based in Los Angeles. The independent film company has just bought the rights to Gerard Butler action thriller The Plane, which starts shooting in 2021 and is set to be released, in cinemas, in 2022.

"China, Japan and Korea have showed us this year that fundamental movie-going habits haven't changed," Gill argues.

"The film Demon Slayer, which was such a hit in Japan, wasn't necessarily the most sophisticated film ever, but clearly there was pent-up demand for audiences to go to the cinema.

"I think it shows that one good blockbuster can be a real tipping point, if the conditions are right."

Solstice was the first company to release a new film in US and UK cinemas following the first wave of the pandemic.

"We feel that we got into the movie business to show films in cinemas," he explains. "Someone had to go first."

The film in question was psychological thriller Unhinged, starring Russell Crowe.

"Certainly, the box office was less than in normal times, but it was solid. And the reaction from Hollywood was amazement that we pulled it off - and helped us get a lot more movies going."

The release plan for Wonder Woman 1984 - which sees Asia, Europe and Africa get the film before is Christmas Day debut in Ameirca - might suggest Hollywood is waking up to Asia's growing self-sufficiency in the blockbuster market.

"It's yet another challenge to Hollywood's way of doing things," says Steven Gaydos, executive editor of content at Variety magazine.

"Asia has a freestanding movie industry making its own films, for its own audiences.

"Hollywood has historically relied on the rest of the world for about 65% of its movie profits. If Asia has a self-sufficient movie industry, they're saying that they don't need Hollywood films - that's a huge blow to the accepted wisdom."

Film poster promoting Mulan in Beijing
Disney's live-action Mulan was created to appeal to Chinese film-goers, but received lacklustre reviews when it opened in cinemas in September

Yet Gaydos believes the behemoth-budget blockbuster is one of the few films guaranteed a future in Hollywood, with budgets unlikely to be cut at the top.

"The blockbuster is going nowhere," he says. "Hollywood makes almost nothing else apart from them - they account for 95% of the box office. These film studios that make them have bet their own future on their continued success.

"These big expensive films are actually better bets than the cheaper movies, as you're pre-selling the spectacular production values and the stellar cast - that's the built-in appeal.

"But the whole world of independent movies and dramatic cinema - basically risky films that won't guarantee a return - was already drifting to streaming services," he adds.

It seems unlikely streaming services will be content to stop there, especially given reports that the makers of No Time to Die were in recent, unsuccessful, talks to put the Bond film on a home entertainment platform.

Leonardo DiCaprio
DiCaprio, who won the best actor Oscar and Bafta in 2016, is considered box office gold

Netflix has just announced that Don't Look Up, a space-asteroid comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio is in production and will premiere on its app.

"Before Covid, in Hollywood, there was a room on fire," Gaydos comments. "The pandemic has poured gasoline on the rest of the house.

"I never expected to wake up and read that Leo Di Caprio - one of the names in Hollywood that can launch a film in cinemas - will premiere on Netflix."

If Wonder Woman 1984 performs strongly, and with reports of successful vaccines on the horizon, 2021 may still save the traditional big-screen blockbuster.

But Finn Halligan warns that studios have to act decisively, bearing in mind the immediate financial plight of many cinemas.

"Film companies should remember if you want to achieve those billion-dollar profits, you'll need a lot of cinema screens on which to show your films."

Vanguard is on release in cinemas across the US.

Latest Stories

  • World Cup legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

    Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players in soccer history, has died at 60, the Argentina Football Association confirmed Wednesday.

  • Lightning, Mikhail Sergachev agree on 3-year extension

    Blossoming blue liner Mikhail Sergachev will return to the Tampa Bay Lightning on a shiny new $14.4 million contract.

  • Marc Gasol: Joining the Lakers in free agency was 'the right thing to do'

    Marc Gasol landed with the Lakers in free agency after a two-year stint with the Raptors.

  • Indianapolis to host 2024 All-Star game after NBA calls off this season's due to COVID-19

    This season's All-Star game was officially canceled on Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Chris Boucher on new Raptors deal: "I don't want my mom to work no more"

    Chris Boucher addresses the media after re-signing with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year, $13.5-million contract.

  • Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul dies at 54 after medical emergency at team facility

    Markus Paul suffered a medical emergency at the team's practice facility on Tuesday, and was rushed to the hospital.

  • Eye injury ends Islanders' Johnny Boychuk's NHL career

    Johnny Boychuk's career has ended due to the long-term ramifications of an eye injury suffered last season.

  • Pelé, Messi among those to pay tribute to Diego Maradona: 'Best player of my generation'

    Diego Maradona is recognized as one of the greatest soccer players of all-time.

  • Shareef O'Neal pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with LSU jersey number

    Shareef O'Neal found a way to honor his dad and Kobe Bryant at LSU.

  • Week 12 waiver wire: Michael Pittman Jr. is a star in the making

    It's deep into the fantasy football season, but there are still a number of players that could help you win your league on the waiver wire.

  • You're the GM: After a surprising season, where do the Giants go next?

    After almost making the postseason in 2020, we give the Giants three options for an offseason plan. You vote on your favorite.

  • Giving thanks for football, family and long bombs

    Thanksgiving family football is a tradition for many families around America. This year, it's going to look a little different.

  • 'Change the Game' panel dissects progress of women's leadership in sport

    A lack of representation for women in sport and leadership roles wasn't going to stop Carmelina Moscato. The former Canadian national soccer team star and Olympic bronze medallist has led the charge to build the professional game for Canadian women. Among many leadership roles within Canada Soccer, Moscato serves as commissioner of the League1 Ontario Women's Division and aims to be responsible for creating pro opportunities for female players within the league. "I never felt intimidated by the opportunities and I always felt there was something to prove," said Moscato, who joined the 'Change the Game' panel hosted by CBC Sports' Andi Petrillo. "To show I definitely can and women can. "If somebody is talking about soccer in the men's game, it's soccer and you're not going to outsmart me in that. This has to normalize, [women] can't be the minority in a room." Canadian national soccer team member Desiree Scott, Canadian Olympic track and field athlete Khamica Bingham, and play-by-play broadcaster Meghan McPeak completed the panel group discussing supportive leadership in sport for women. ESPN analyst Doris Burke made history this summer becoming the first woman to call NBA conference finals and NBA finals games. Although another milestone was made for professional women in sport this year, McPeak believes that shouldn't be the case. "It's 2020, we should not be making firsts," said McPeak, who calls games for both the WNBA's Washington Mystics and the Capital City Gogo, the G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards. "Knowing my job and what I do with the NBA umbrella, we still don't have a full-time female play-by-play announcer, which is crazy to me." Elevating women into leadership roles For Scott, a two-time soccer bronze medallist, awareness is a key issue for promoting current athletes into leadership roles. "We need to educate more on what's available," Scott said. "We're just as capable of filling those roles and just as passionate. It's about encouragement and the knowledge of seeing it. "You start to think about the potential for you as a woman." Only 28 per cent of women fill athletic director roles in post-secondary institutions in Canada. At the U Sports level, just three per cent of women have coaching roles on the men's side as compared to 26 per cent on the women's. 'It also falls on media coverage' Bingham, who represented Canada in track and field at the Rio 2016 Games, believes having a larger number of women in leadership roles affects more than just today's current generation of athlete. "I think if we have more women in positions of power you get different perspectives," Bingham said. "You're going to have a lot more athletes who are more comfortable and happy in an environment, who are going to stay there. "We can increase the participation for female athletes." The 26-year-old believes increased media attention on women's athletics could be consequential in achieving balance. "It also falls on media coverage — we need more coverage in women's sports," the sprinter said. "In track and field we're so quick to know who the fastest man in the world is. When it comes to the female side it isn't the same. If we have more people understand our stories and be role models to young girls, it could make a difference."

  • Mad Bets: Will the Seahawks cover -5 vs. Eagles?

    Matt Gothard & Jared Quay are joined by comedian Sean Green give their picks for the Seahawks-Eagles game on Monday Night.

  • Former Alabama linebacker and current crew member for Hendrick Motorsports killed in car crash

    Rowdy Harrell and his wife Blakley were killed Tuesday night just three days after they got married. Rowdy was a tire carrier for Alex Bowman's team.

  • Magical Day: A memorable Canadian one-off with the mighty Maradona

    It's a play that remains fresh in soccer coach Peter Pinizzotto's mind even though it happened nearly 25 years ago.Argentine great Diego Maradona — making a one-off appearance to play with brother Lalo in an exhibition game for Pinizzotto's Toronto Italia team — set the ball on the grass at Birchmount Stadium for a corner kick. He used that famous left foot to curl the ball into the net for the winning goal. "He scored from a corner kick and he was celebrating like he was a young kid still," Pinizzotto recalled Wednesday after news broke that Maradona had died at age 60."You could see how much he loved to win. He hated to lose."A person close to Maradona told The Associated Press that he died Wednesday of a heart attack. Maradona was released from a Buenos Aires hospital two weeks earlier following brain surgery.The legendary midfielder led his country to a World Cup title in 1986 and is considered one of the sport's all-time greats. A junior star in the mid-1970s in Argentina, he later played for Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla before retiring in 1997 after a three-year run back home with Boca Juniors.Maradona was well past his playing prime when he came to the Ontario capital in September 1996 to visit his brother, who spent a few seasons with Toronto Italia in the defunct Canadian National Soccer League. Team owner Pasquale Fioccola suggested to Lalo that perhaps his brother might like to dress for the exhibition game against the CNSL all-stars. With Diego on board and the necessary hurdles cleared, No. 10 eventually trotted out on the modest pitch — some 6,000 spectators packed the stands — in Toronto Italia colours."It was unbelievable," Fioccola said from Toronto. "I still don't believe it now, that I had Maradona play for my team."For a player who had shone on the sport's biggest stages in front of massive audiences, this exhibition in a lower-level league was a tad different. Still, Maradona was passionate and energetic on game day, making sure that he warmed up properly and that team motivation was high, Pinizzotto said."For him, it was almost like another important game," he said.Maradona's second-half goal ended up being the difference in a 2-1 victory. "He was friendly. He didn't play a show-off," Fioccola said. "He was normal, friendly (with) everybody. He shook hands with everybody and he gave (an autograph) if anybody asked him for it."Maradona came off as a substitute with a few minutes left to play, mainly to avoid the crush of fans at game's end. ""I remember all our players were so excited," Pinizzotto said from Woodbridge, Ont. "They all wanted to be a part of being on the field with him. He was not what he was when he was a few years younger but you could see that he still had magic. "For him to score out of the corner, he still had the left foot that was like magic."Fioccola said Maradona, who grew up in a poor area near Buenos Aires, told him he didn't have proper shoes when he first learned how to play and that he'd kick a small rock instead of a ball."He became the best because he played with his heart," he said. "One thing I've got to say about Diego, when he had a uniform on he played for the uniform he wore. He didn't play just for money. He gave his heart when he played."On one memorable day in 1996, he played for the Toronto Italia uniform.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2020. With files from The Associated Press. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

  • DeAndre Baker has a big believer as he attempts to revive his career with the Chiefs: Deion Sanders

    Not only has "Prime Time" championed Baker's potential since before he was drafted, he thinks he's found the perfect landing spot.

  • Boucher says big contract won't change him; taking care of his mom is a priority

    Chris Boucher's story has played out like a feel-good sports movie, the kind where everyone cheers for the underdog.Riding an overnight bus as a homeless teenager. Dropping out of high school and working as a cook in a Montreal chicken restaurant. Tearing his ACL in his senior college season at Oregon and going undrafted.Three years later, the 27-year-old re-signed with the Toronto Raptors for a two-year deal reportedly worth US$13.5 -- the richest contract in NBA history for a Canadian who went undrafted. A reporter pointed out that now he can buy a restaurant."It was really hard before, so it’s a lot easier now," Boucher said. The Raptors on Wednesday officially announced the re-signing of Boucher and signing of Aron Baynes, who hopefully will fill the centre spots left vacant by Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol.The 27-year-old Boucher averaged 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 block last season, injecting energy off the bench.His hefty contract is the latest chapter in his can't-make-this-stuff up story that saw him rise through Raptors 905, earning both MVP and defensive player of the year in the G League.Boucher said the new deal won't change him as a person. "I think through the years I’ve realized who I was and the people I need to be around, and COVID-19 also kind of structured me a little better on what I need, what’s important," he said. "I think money won’t change that. It's definitely going to help me with my family. I don't want my mom to work no more. That's definitely one thing I’m going to take care of. And . . . I think just to try to keep the love of basketball, try to get better, not get too comfortable and learn from my mistakes."A couple of hours after Boucher's Zoom call, Baynes virtually met the Toronto media. Sprinkling his answers with "mate" and "cheers," the New Zealand-born Aussie showed why he's so popular.He has one of the most popular athlete fan accounts on Twitter with 62,000 followers. The account heralded his signing with Toronto, posting: "TARONTO RAPTORS" and "TAMPA BAYNES," the latter in reference to the Raptors' temporary home base to start the season.The account also posted a tweet defending Baynes' three-point shot along with Kyle Lowry's age when a reporter predicted the Raptors would be worse this season because of those factors. "Aron Baynes had already proven that his three-pointer is real and Kyle Lowry will never drop off for he is immortal," the post said. Baynes said the account makes him laugh. "They're usually pretty entertaining so to me there's a lot of positivity coming from it, which kind of goes against the grain . . . it's bringing in more positivity on social media and it's a good thing so I definitely follow them and I have a good laugh a lot of the time," Baynes said. Baynes as asked whether the bushy beard has made him popular."I have no idea mate," Baynes said. "The beard has just been something that the missus told me one day 'you're going to grow a beard out,' so I pick my battles and that wasn't one I cared to fight about. "Everyone says 'happy wife, happy life' but I kind of subscribe to the 'mildly irritated wife, more entertaining life,'" he added with a laugh.While Baynes' three-point shooting cooled down slightly after a sizzling start last season, with Phoenix the 6-10 forward shot a career-best 35.1 per cent from long distance. He also averaged career highs of 11.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 22.2 minutes. He scored 20 or more points seven times, including a career-high 37 points against Portland on March 6. Improving at the three-point line has been a major focus for Baynes since his rookie season in San Antonio in 2012-13. He saw how the league was evolving to favour three-point shooting, and in particular, what Golden State was doing."The early discussions I've had with (head coach Nick Nurse), he's said, 'Look, we're going to need you to be aggressive and Kyle's great at finding guys, and he's going to give you a lot of time and space,’" Baynes said."I'm looking forward to going out there. But at the same time, I'm never trying to force it, I'm trying to find the best shot for the team. And that's what Toronto's been about over the years, is trying to find the best shot."Baynes, who signed a two-year deal reportedly worth $14.3 million, should see more of the floor this season than ever before. He's looking forward to it. And while he's 33, his message is: never stop improving. "Working under Nick and with the other coaches, there are definitely things I can learn more and get better at," he said. "But yeah, I feel very confident that I'm going to be able to go out there and try and work for it."The body feels good. We’ve had nine months now to get the body feeling right, so I’m going into it in the best shape I’ve been in, so I’m really looking forward to getting out there and getting to work."Training camps open on Dec. 1, while the regular season tips off on Dec. 22.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2020.Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • Fantasy Football Week 12 Bold Predictions: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt both set to go off

    Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have the type of matchup where both of them can deliver RB1 finishes. What other things do our analysts see happening in Week 12?

  • Why USWNT GM Kate Markgraf understands the program's mentality better than any executive has before

    As the USWNT prepares to face the Netherlands Friday in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, Markgraf talks about her job, her goals, working during the COVID-19 pandemic and more.