'New era' or 'dark day'? Americans divided as they react to Supreme Court overturning Roe.

Moments after the Supreme Court ruled Americans no longer have a constitutional right to abortion, staff at Hope Clinic For Women in southern Illinois called an emergency meeting.

"When I saw the decision, my heart dropped below my stomach," said Hanz Dismer, education and research coordinator at the clinic in Granite City, Illinois, about 10 minutes from Missouri, where nearly all abortions are now illegal.

"I thought I was going to throw up. But I didn’t. I knew this was gonna happen," Dismer told USA TODAY. "We have patients in front of us, and we have to continue working like this isn’t happening, even when it is."

Elsewhere, anti-abortion rights activists celebrated. Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life, said, "Now we get back to building up a healthy society, affirming life for women and their children, born and preborn."

The high court ruling Friday was a watershed decision that overturned Roe v. Wade,  the landmark 1973 decision, and erased national reproductive rights that have been in place for nearly five decades. A majority of the justices held that the right to end a pregnancy was not found in the text of the Constitution nor the nation's history.

'The tide has turned'

Early Friday, Americans across the nation were processing the decision, with some cheering the ruling and others condemning it.

"Today is not just a historic day – it is a new day," said Jor-El Godsey, president of Heartbeat International, which trains pregnancy organizations worldwide to counsel women in hopes they will not have abortions. Godsey said the ruling ends "50 years of injustice for the unborn and 50 years of the craven politicization of women’s health."

Mark Harrington, president of Created Equal, a national anti-abortion rights organization, said "the tide has turned for preborn children."

"A new era of the abortion battle has now begun! By meeting the needs of abortion-vulnerable parents and continuing to change public opinion, we are ready for the challenge of a post-Roe America," Harrington said in a statement.

The anti-abortion rights organization 40 Days for Life, whose volunteers pray outside of Planned Parenthood clinics, announced it will hold vigils outside its locations. The group said in a statement that the decision will set "the stage for a grassroots fight to end abortion on the local level."

"Although this is a huge victory and a tremendous moment in history, we’re not popping any champagne bottles just yet," co-founder Shawn Carney said in a statement. "Now is when the real work begins."

Meanwhile, abortion rights activists called for nationwide protests of the ruling and said events were scheduled in more than a dozen cities, from New York and Boston to Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco.

"The people need to stand up, to bring the gears of society to a grinding halt through nonviolent mass resistance to compel the federal government to reverse such a decision by codifying into law access to abortion on demand nationwide," Sunsara Taylor of RiseUp4AbortionRights said in a statement.

Charm Wolford, a 15-year-old in Athens, Georgia, said they plan to speak out about the ruling.

"What if something were to happen where I needed to have an abortion? I'm not ready to raise a child, I know that for sure," Wolford told the USA TODAY Network. "I shouldn't be fighting for rights that I should just have, when I can't even vote for them."

Advocate Linda Taggart called the ruling a "disaster." She worked as administrator for The Ladies Center in Pensacola, Florida, from 1974, a year after Roe v. Wade, until the early 2000s, when she retired. During that time, the clinic was bombed twice, and two doctors were murdered.

"This makes me sick to my stomach," Taggart, 83, told the USA TODAY Network. "Women are going to lose their lives having illegal abortions. Only the women with money will be able to travel to obtain an abortion."

Her daughter, Keri Taggart, worked at the clinic in the 1990s and was there the day Dr. John Britton and his bodyguard were murdered by an anti-abortion extremist in the clinic's parking lot.

"We're going to go back to the 'back-alley abortions,'" said Keri Taggart. "Women are going to find a way to get an abortion – whether they get it done safe and legal, or they do it themselves. That's just how it is. That's how it was back in the day, and that's how it's going to be now."

For Vangela M. Wade, president and CEO of the Mississippi Center for Justice, which served as co-counsel for the Supreme Court case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, Friday was "a dark day."

"Today, the Supreme Court has ruled that the government gets to decide whether and when a woman has a child," Wade said in a statement. "Now, states across the nation will ban abortion, entirely destroying women’s ability to control their own bodies. It’s abusive, dangerous and unconstitutional."

Trigger laws to go into effect

In some states across the South and Midwest, abortions will now be banned or made more difficult to access. The Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, estimates 26 states are certain or likely to ban abortion.

In Tennessee, the decision triggered a 30-day countdown to a near-total abortion ban. The ban, once the strictest in the nation, has no exceptions for rape and incest. It also places the legal burden on doctors to prove an abortion was necessary to prevent death, as well as proving the doctor made a best-faith effort to deliver a live infant.

Medical professionals have raised serious concerns about the implications of the law. Dr. Katrina Green, a Nashville ER doctor and an abortion rights activist, told the USA TODAY Network her heart goes out to any Tennessean who is "angry or afraid about what will happen in our state."

"As a physician, I am worried more than ever for my pregnant patients," Green said. "They will no longer have options available to them. We will see suffering and we will see deaths as a result of this."

In Texas, which also has a 30-day countdown, it will be considered a felony to perform an abortion at any point in pregnancy.

"While today we mourn this loss and the Court’s failure, we must transform our grief into action by caring for our communities," said Val Benavidez, president of Texas Freedom Network, an Austin-based organization of progressive religious and community leaders.

In Wyoming, the founders of the state's sole abortion clinic vowed to open despite the ruling. The clinic was set on fire just weeks before it was supposed to open this month, and authorities were investigating it as arson.

"Despite this deeply harmful and cruel decision, we remain fully committed to doing everything in our power to help the people of Wyoming get the health care they need," said Julie Burkhart, the founder of Wellspring Health Access in Casper, Wyoming, in a statement. "We are continuing to work toward opening our clinic, and our goal remains to provide compassionate abortion care as long as legally permitted."

In Oklahoma, Friday’s news was gutting for Tamya Cox-Touré, executive director of the ACLU of Oklahoma and co-chair of the Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice. "We’re devastated," she said.

Abortions ceased across the state when a new law went into effect in May, which bans abortions after the point of fertilization. Reproductive rights groups have challenged that law and other anti-abortion rights measures passed this year in lawsuits still pending before the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

"We are waiting to see how they decide," Cox-Touré said. "But we also know it’s an uphill battle."

Without a strong decision from the state Supreme Court, nothing will bring abortion access back to Oklahoma in the near-term, she said. In the meantime, advocates will try to point people in need of abortions to states where they can get them legally.

"We are still in this fight, and our work does not stop just because Roe v. Wade is overturned," Cox-Touré said.

An abortion-rights activists react after hearing the Supreme Court decision on abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.
In Missouri, Elijah Haahr, who led the House in 2019 when it passed a bill that included a "trigger law," told the USA TODAY Network he was "euphoric, jubilant" about Friday's SCOTUS decision.

"When we put together the Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act in 2019, we included the trigger amendment, but I don't think any of us that were working on it at the time thought we would see this decision anytime soon," Haahr said.

Missouri’s last remaining abortion clinic in St. Louis, which had recently displayed a large sign reading "Still Here," will have to stop offering abortions once state officials invoke the trigger ban, said Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, on Thursday.

McNicholas had already seen state restrictions shrink the number of medical abortions provided in St. Louis from more than 6,000 a year over a decade ago to less than 100 a year even before Friday’s ruling.

"This moment is not a surprise. We have seen this coming for years," she told USA TODAY, noting providers have been preparing for it by expanding facilities across the river in Illinois, where it remains legal.

States prepare for surges

Lawmakers, activists and medical professionals in states where abortion remains legal said they're expecting to see a surge of people traveling long distances to get abortions.

States like Colorado, Illinois and Florida have become oases of sorts for people seeking abortions from surrounding states that have more restrictive or no access.

"As representatives of the vast majority of Coloradans who support reproductive healthcare access, we will never back down," the Colorado Reproductive Health Rights and Justice Coalition said in a statement.

Florida is expected to see an influx of patients as access collapses across the Deep South. But advocates expect Republicans there to push for further restrictions or bans beyond a 15-week ban set to go into effect in July.

Kelly Flynn, president of A Woman’s Choice clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, said the news left her in shock despite expectations it was coming. "Let me finish crying," Flynn told USA TODAY in a text message after hearing the news.

At Florida Mango Health Center of West Palm Beach, staff were grieving the news as patients sat in the waiting room, said Laura Goodhue, executive director of the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates.

"It’s devastating," Goodhue said over the phone. Her voice broke. "There are tears flowing in our health center today."

Goodhue had awaited the decision with dread, but anticipating its arrival didn’t lessen the shock and despair it brought, she said. She called it a decision that affects everyone. The only way forward, she added, is to "fight like hell."

"We need new leaders. We need people that are willing to protect pregnant people, not come in between pregnant people and their doctors," Goodhue said. "And that’s what we’re going to be fighting for."

In Granite City, Illinois, Dismer said staff at the clinic are preparing for a 40% increase by the end of the year. The clinic saw patients from 19 states in 2021 alone, Dismer said.

"Abortion is gonna happen regardless of whether or not it’s legal," Dismer said. "And we know that if people resort to unsafe methods of abortion, they will die, or be seriously injured."

Contributing: Rebecca Johnson, The Austin American Statesman; Melissa Brown, The Tennessean; Dana Branham, The Oklahoman; Galen Bacharier, Springfield News-Leader; Patricia Ferrier, The Coloradoan; Antigone Barton and Hannah Phillips, The Palm Beach Post; Alex Anteau, Athens Banner-Herald.

