EquityNet Surpasses 200,000 Members & $600 Million Raised

Leading Crowdfunding Platform Achieves $600 Million Raised by Entrepreneurs

Salt Lake City, UT, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquityNet, the pioneer of business crowdfunding, is announcing today that its crowdfunding platform has surpassed $600 million in funding raised by over 1,000 businesses. The EquityNet platform now includes over 200,000 entrepreneur and investor members and 10,000 listed companies, making EquityNet one of the industry’s largest business crowdfunding platforms.



Judd Hollas, founder and CEO of EquityNet, stated, “We’re excited to announce the continuing growth of our platform and are delighted with our new milestones of 200,000 members and $600 million raised. Since its inception in 2005, EquityNet has allowed entrepreneurs from all industry sectors to connect with angel investors to raise one of the largest amounts of business capital in the industry.”

According to Ryan Barton, Managing Director of C9 Capital and investor in EquityNet, "Our crowdfunding platform streamlines the funding process for entrepreneurs and the due diligence process for investors. We combine a variety of patented technologies to achieve a superior experience for investors and a higher funding success rate for entrepreneurs. We’re proud that we have achieved these growth milestones, and we look forward to further expansion of EquityNet.”

In addition to the ability for entrepreneurs to publicly advertise their need for funding, EquityNet provides entrepreneurs and investors the most advanced crowdfunding technologies in the industry. EquityNet currently holds five granted crowdfunding patents in the United States, covering multiple distinct inventions. This leading technology provides innovative campaign creation and promotion abilities for entrepreneurs and is combined with the industry's most advanced screening and due diligence technology for investors.

Since its founding in 2005, thousands of privately-held companies and accredited investors have joined the EquityNet community to generate over $600 million in funding. The multi-patented EquityNet platform features over 10,000 listed companies covering all business maturities and industry sectors. Entrepreneurs can engage individual investors, angel groups, and venture capital funds on EquityNet to obtain the capital they need. Investors can check out any of the thousands of companies listed on EquityNet to find those that interest them.

About EquityNet

EquityNet is a recognized pioneer of crowdfunding and has operated one of the largest business crowdfunding marketplaces since 2005. EquityNet provides access to thousands of investors and has helped entrepreneurs across North America raise over $600 million in investment capital.

About C9 Capital

C9 Capital is a Midwest based venture capital firm focused on early-stage investment and acquisitions that have the potential for excellent growth and positive environmental and social consideration (ESC) and impacts. C9 has portfolio holdings primarily focused in the FinTech, AgTech, and digital marketing sectors.

