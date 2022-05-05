Equity Residences Selects Elite Alliance for Management Services

Elite Alliance
·4 min read

Elite Alliance Hospitality Oversees On-site Operations, Reservations, And Rentals For Villa And Platinum Funds

Featured Image for Elite Alliance

Featured Image for Elite Alliance
Featured Image for Elite Alliance

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Alliance®, the leader in luxury fractional real estate, hospitality management, and vacation home exchange, has expanded its partnership with Equity Residences by adding hospitality services to exchange privileges for Equity Residences' Equity Villa Fund, Equity Platinum Fund, and the just-announced Equity Platinum Fund 2. Elite Alliance Hospitality, renowned for its robust hospitality and rental management services for residence clubs, hotels, resorts, and mixed-use developments, was elected to oversee day-to-day operations, investor reservations, and rental services for the funds.

Equity Residences creates value for its fund investors by acquiring luxury vacation homes that have been thoroughly researched and inspected by a team of experienced finance, hospitality, and real estate professionals. The funds are specifically designed to be a financial investment that provides monetary returns, and remarkable and valuable vacation experiences.

"More than eight years ago, we partnered with Elite Alliance Exchange to offer our investors expanded travel opportunities outside of their Villa or Platinum Fund homes," said Greg Salley, Managing Director at Equity Residences. "Subsequently, our portfolios grew to the point that we needed a proven and experienced company to handle our on-site hospitality and rental operations. We chose Elite Alliance Hospitality because we knew they would deliver the same highly personalized service they provide through Elite Alliance Exchange."

"To ensure every Equity Residences visit is seamless and hassle-free, we have an experienced hospitality professional, backed by a strong support team, managing Equity Residences' day-to-day operations and rentals," said Rob Goodyear, President of Elite Alliance. "We are excited to take on this expanded role and look forward to offering investors more benefits, enhanced interaction, and home management that is more efficient than ever."

Equity Residences' fund investors share ownership of luxury vacation homes in diverse, highly desired destinations. Elite Alliance Hospitality attends to every detail for investors and renters, from dinner reservations and booking activities to stocking the fridge before arrival. Investors, including those in the new Platinum Fund 2, also receive access to more than 120 of the world's most prestigious locations through Elite Alliance Exchange.

About Elite Alliance

Thirty years ago, Elite Alliance® Founder Steve Dering, created the world's first residence club at top-rated Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. This innovative, fractional ownership model, which increased accessibility for buyers and market size for developers, became the fastest-growing segment of the vacation home market. As Elite Alliance's portfolio of luxury residence clubs expanded, it introduced Elite Alliance Exchange, a program that allows owners to explore other coveted destinations at nominal expense. Elite Alliance Exchange quickly earned a reputation for first-class customer service in facilitating and coordinating exchange vacations. As a result, Elite Alliance Hospitality was created to provide robust hospitality and rental management services for residence clubs, hotels, and resorts that improve operational performance and client satisfaction.

Today, Elite Alliance continues to set the standard for excellence in fractional real estate consulting, vacation exchange, and hospitality management - always guided by a commitment to integrity and innovation.

For more information on Elite Alliance Real Estate, Hospitality and Exchange services, please visit www.elitealliance.com, or contact Rob Goodyear at rgoodyear@elitealliance.com or 214.393.2842.

About Equity Residences

Equity Residences creates luxury real estate investment funds that acquire luxury vacation homes in prime locations on behalf of accredited investors. The fund homes are selected based on their potential of appreciation and substantial rental income, which is used to offset operating costs. At the end of the 10-year investment period, the funds sell the homes and investors recoup their initial investments plus any gains realized through appreciation. In the meantime, investors and their families receive significant value each year through rent-free enjoyment of fund-owned vacation residences and hundreds of other homes available through affiliates.

The Equity Residences team has created a shared-ownership, luxury vacation home product engineered to be a financial investment. The experienced finance, hospitality, and real estate professionals have a passion for structuring diversified equity investments that deliver impressive returns and remarkable vacations.

Equity Residences is now offering the Equity Platinum Fund 2. The luxury real estate investment lasts a decade. The vacation memories last forever.

For more information about Equity Residences, please visit www.equityresidences.com.

###

