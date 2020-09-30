Equity indices in the red amid weak global cues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were down on Wednesday. At 10:00 am, the BSE was down by 95 points or 0.25 per cent and was trading at 37,876, while Nifty was trading also dipped by 7 points or -0.06 per cent at 11,215.

The top gainers in the BSE include Sun Pharma, HUL and Asian Paints.

SunPharma was trading up with shares at Rs 512 points up by 1.57 per cent, HUL was at Rs 2,055 and Asian Paints at Rs 1,979.

Top gainers at NSE included CIPLA, Dr Reddy and Divi's Laboratories Limited.

CIPLA was trading at Rs 789 up by 3.49 per cent, Dr Reddy at Rs 5,225 up by 2.77 per cent and Divi's Laboratories Limited was trading at Rs 3,119.

Reliance Industries Limited and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) on Wednesday announced that General Atlantic,a leading global growth equity investor, will invest Rs 3,675 crores into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

This is the third strategic investment in the retail unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), within a month. The stock of the index heavyweight was up by 5 points or 0.22 per cent and was trading at Rs 2,250. (ANI)







