EQUITY ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Reminds Investors of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Volkswagen AG Investors – VWAGY
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Volkswagen AG (OTC PINK:VWAGY) between March 29, 2021 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Volkswagen investors under the federal securities laws.
Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 29, 2021 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the litigation partner assigned to the matter, David J. Schwartz via email at david@labaton.comor using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476. The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) "Voltswagen" was never going to be used by the Volkswagen, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. ("VWoA"), or on any relevant vehicle; (2) Volkswagen, VWoA, and their spokespeople purposefully misled reporters regarding the now-purported "joke" and/or "promotion"; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
About the Firm
Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.
Contact
David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com
SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP
