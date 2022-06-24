Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s Survey of Economic Activity: Monthly Leasing and Finance Index

Equipment Leasing and Finance Association
·5 min read
Equipment Leasing and Finance Association
Equipment Leasing and Finance Association

May New Business Volume Up 16 Percent Year-over-year, Down 10 Percent Month-to-month, Up Nearly 8 Percent Year-to-date

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s (ELFA) Monthly Leasing and Finance Index (MLFI-25), which reports economic activity from 25 companies representing a cross section of the $900 billion equipment finance sector, showed their overall new business volume for May was $9.4 billion, up 16 percent year-over-year from new business volume in May 2021. Volume was down 10 percent from $10.5 billion in May. Year-to-date, cumulative new business volume was up nearly 8 percent compared to 2021.

Receivables over 30 days were 1.6 percent, down from 2.1 percent the previous month and down from 1.9 percent in the same period in 2021. Charge-offs were 0.12 percent, up from 0.05 percent the previous month and down from 0.30 percent in the year-earlier period.

Credit approvals totaled 76.8 percent, down from 77.4 percent in April. Total headcount for equipment finance companies was down 3.0 percent year-over-year.

Separately, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation’s Monthly Confidence Index (MCI-EFI) in June is 50.9, an increase from 49.6 in May.

ELFA President and CEO Ralph Petta said, “May activity for MLFI-25 equipment finance company participants shows strong origination volume and very stable credit quality metrics. The economy continues to provide jobs and corporate America, in general, reports strong balance sheets—all in the face of a waning health pandemic. Offsetting this good news is high inflation, creating havoc for many consumers, and continued supply chain disruptions and higher interest rates, which are squeezing much of the business sector. As a result, many equipment finance providers approach the summer months with guarded optimism.”

Scott Dienes, Senior Vice President & Head of Equipment Finance and Leasing, Associated Bank, said, “The sustained rising interest rate environment coupled with pandemic overhang and extreme supply chain bottlenecks have pushed for a greater need in the equipment financing industry. With this in mind, the market has continued a year-over-year increase in new business volume which leads us to continue to be cautiously optimistic going forward with nearly half the year complete.”

About ELFA’s MLFI-25
The MLFI-25 is the only near-real-time index that reflects capex, or the volume of commercial equipment financed in the U.S. The MLFI-25 is released globally at 8 a.m. Eastern time from Washington, D.C., each month on the day before the U.S. Department of Commerce releases the durable goods report. The MLFI-25 is a financial indicator that complements the durable goods report and other economic indexes, including the Institute for Supply Management Index, which reports economic activity in the manufacturing sector. Together with the MLFI-25 these reports provide a complete view of the status of productive assets in the U.S. economy: equipment produced, acquired and financed.

The MLFI-25 is a time series that reflects two years of business activity for the 25 companies currently participating in the survey. The latest MLFI-25, including methodology and participants, is available at www.elfaonline.org/knowledge-hub/mlfi-25-monthly-leasing-and-finance-index.

The MLFI-25 is part of the Knowledge Hub, the source for business intelligence in the equipment finance industry. Visit the hub at www.elfaonline.org/KnowledgeHub.

MLFI-25 Methodology
ELFA produces the MLFI-25 survey to help member organizations achieve competitive advantage by providing them with leading-edge research and benchmarking information to support strategic business decision making.

The MLFI-25 is a barometer of the trends in U.S. capital equipment investment. Five components are included in the survey: new business volume (originations), aging of receivables, charge-offs, credit approval ratios, (approved vs. submitted) and headcount for the equipment finance business.

The MLFI-25 measures monthly commercial equipment lease and loan activity as reported by participating ELFA member equipment finance companies representing a cross section of the equipment finance sector, including small ticket, middle-market, large ticket, bank, captive and independent leasing and finance companies. Based on hard survey data, the responses mirror the economic activity of the broader equipment finance sector and current business conditions nationally.

About ELFA
The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) is the trade association that represents companies in the nearly $1 trillion equipment finance sector, which includes financial services companies and manufacturers engaged in financing capital goods. ELFA members are the driving force behind the growth in the commercial equipment finance market and contribute to capital formation in the U.S. and abroad. Its 580 members include independent and captive leasing and finance companies, banks, financial services corporations, broker/packagers and investment banks, as well as manufacturers and service providers. ELFA has been equipping business for success for more than 60 years. For more information, please visit www.elfaonline.org.

Follow ELFA:
Twitter: @ELFAonline
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/groups?gid=89692
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ELFApage
 
ELFA is the premier source for statistics and analyses concerning the equipment finance sector. Please visit www.elfaonline.org/knowledge-hub/knowledge-hub-home for additional information.

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization that propels the equipment finance sector—and its people—forward through industry-specific knowledge, intelligence, and programs that contribute to industry innovation, individual careers, and the overall betterment of the equipment leasing and finance industry. The Foundation is funded through charitable individual and corporate donations. Learn more at www.leasefoundation.org.

Media/Press Contact: Amy Vogt, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, ELFA, 202-238-3438 or avogt@elfaonline.org


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses opening match in straight sets at Mallorca

    SOL DE MALLORCA, Spain — Canada's Denis Shapovalov's losing streak continued Wednesday as he dropped a 6-4, 6-1 decision to Benjamin Bonzi of France at the Mallorca Championships. It was the opening match for the 16th-ranked Canadian, who had a first-round bye at the Wimbledon warmup event. Shapovalov has lost openers in five straight tournaments (Mallorca, London, Stuttgart, Paris and Geneva). Bonzi, the world No. 56, needed just 67 minutes to complete the victory. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hil

  • Hernandez and Gurriel help Blue Jays rally past Yankees 10-9; Toronto avoids sweep

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez pounded his chest as he rounded the bases at Rogers Centre, celebrating his go-ahead three-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., whose grand slam had brought Toronto to within a run, cheered him on from the top step of the Blue Jays dugout. Their big bats were the difference on Sunday as the Blue Jays rallied past the New York Yankees 10-9 on Sunday in a statement victory for Toronto. The win snapped New York's nine-game streak and helped the Blue Jays avoid a three-game

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher signs in KHL despite sexual assault charges

    Reid Boucher, a former New Jersey Devils draft pick, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 2011.

  • Body-checking experience does not protect against concussions and injuries, says U of C study

    A study by the University of Calgary's Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre says despite what may be widely believed — that more body checking experience protects players from injuries and concussions — it discovered the opposite to be true. The three-year research project found 15- to 17-year-old hockey players with three or more years of body checking experience had more than double the injuries and concussions than those with two years or less experience. "This is just further evidence in

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • NHL awards: Toronto forward Auston Matthews named 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award winner

    Auston Matthews is your Ted Lindsay Award winner as the league's most valuable player, as voted on by his NHL peers.

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Penny Oleksiak narrowly misses 100m freestyle podium at worlds

    Penny Oleksiak's first individual medal at worlds will have to wait. The Toronto native placed fourth in the women's 100-metre freestyle at the world aquatics championships on Thursday in Budapest, Hungary, touching an agonizing 0.06 seconds behind bronze medallist Torri Huske of the U.S. A podium appearance would have marked Canada's eighth in Hungary, tying the team record set at 2019 worlds. It also would have been Oleksiak's eighth career medal at worlds, breaking a tie with Kylie Masse. Ole

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Canadiens to face Senators in Elsipogtog Hockeyville game

    It may be a bit later than expected, but Elsipogtog First Nation now knows the teams that will play during Hockeyville celebrations in the community. The Montreal Canadiens will take on the Ottawa Senators in a preseason game this October in nearby Bouctouche. Elsipogtog was named Hockeyville in 2021, but the game, which normally would've been held that fall, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The First Nation's hockey community suffered two major blows before being crowned Hockeyvi