Equipment drive empowers Eskasoni First Nation's youth hockey players

ESKASONI — Across Canada, September means minor hockey season is starting soon.

That's why Eskasoni Sports and Recreation is holding a week-long hockey equipment drive, hoping to impact the community's young athletes.

Levia Denny is one of the people in charge of the equipment drive at Eskasoni Sport and Fitness. She says there is a huge demand at their yearly hockey gear drives and also a good supply from older players who grew out of their gear.

"We have a lot of youth who want to play hockey and want to get into sports," said Denny. "But we also have a lot of people who play hockey in this community, so we try and get gear from them to give out to the youth that don't have any."

Denny says hockey is essential to her community's identity, but the costs associated with playing mean many kids don't get the chance to hit the ice.

"Hockey is super important to Eskasoni. It's our number one sport in our community," she said. "But in our community, we have a lot of people on social assistance. I can't imagine how hard it is for them to get gear."

HOCKEY FOR ALL

That's why Denny says no kid gets left behind.

"Our unwritten rule here is we never turn down a kid. We will do whatever we have to do to get kids in a program," she said. "Hockey is a sport, but it teaches you many more skills. It teaches you respect, discipline, and all these things and our goal is to have our kids into hockey and away from alcohol and drugs."

They are looking for all types of hockey gear in all sizes, from youth to adults. Denny says they are currently keeping their eyes open for equipment for a teenager who wants to play his first year of hockey this year.

"We just got a call this morning, a 15-year-old who has no gear, and he wants to play hockey this year, so we're going to keep that in mind if we get anything in his size or something that would fit a 15-year-old we'll call them back and they can come and see if it fits or not," said Denny. "And it is all free. They can just have it."

Eskasoni Sports and Recreation also puts on free hockey programs at the Dan K Stevens Arena for youth in the community. Training camps, a minor hockey league and even multiple girls' hockey teams. Denny says girls' hockey growing in Eskasoni is a big reminder that the work they are doing is having a positive effect.

SUPPORTING GIRLS' HOCKEY

"I think it's awesome because when we were young, we had like one or two girls that played, and now we have three full girls' teams," said Denny.

Eskasoni Sport and Fitness worker Madison Gould agrees.

"We had to drive half an hour out of here just to go practice or play a game," Gould said. "Our girls can actually play and practice in their community now."

Community member Noel Herney picked up gear for his goddaughter Laney's first year playing hockey last year at the equipment drive. Herney says Laney is now a hockey lover.

"My godchild Laney, she wanted to play hockey. She had a little bit of gear, but she didn't have all of it, so she took whatever I could scrounge up here," said Herney. "She signed up for Blizzards, and now she loves the game."

The equipment drive will remain open for drop-offs all week. Anyone who wants to support can drop off equipment at Eskasoni Sport and Recreation's new office at 14 Medicine Trail Road in Eskasoni, behind Frenchie's baseball field.

Mitchell Ferguson is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter covering Indigenous affairs for Cape Breton Post.

