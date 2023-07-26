Equinor Q2 profit falls 57%, as expected

OSLO (Reuters) - Equinor on Wednesday posted a 57% year-on-year decline in second quarter core profit, in line with expectations as oil and gas prices fell, while maintaining its dividend and share buyback levels.

The Norwegian energy group's adjusted earnings before interest and tax for April-June fell to $7.54 billion from $17.6 billion a year earlier, broadly in line with the $7.64 billion predicted in a poll of 21 analysts compiled by Equinor.

"Equinor delivered solid earnings in a quarter affected by turnarounds and energy prices down from the extraordinary levels last year," CEO Anders Opedal said in a statement.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Equinor maintained its plan to distribute $17 billion to shareholders this year in the form of dividend payments and share buybacks, he added.

Equinor, Europe's largest supplier of natural gas, is the continent's first major energy group to report results for the second quarter of 2023.

Oil and gas prices soared last year as Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to supply disruptions but the cost of energy has since fallen as fears of shortages eased amid global economic headwinds.

Majority state owned Equinor's operating profit was also down from $12.0 billion in the first quarter.

Equinor's Oslo-listed stocks have fallen 10% year-to-date as gas prices tumbled, underperforming a 0.4% drop in European petroleum company stocks.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)