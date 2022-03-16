Equinor exploring ways to further increase gas output, says executive

OSLO, March 16 (Reuters) - Equinor is looking at further options to increase gas production from its fields off Norway in the short-term after receiving a permit to produce more from the Oseberg, Troll and Heidrun fields, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

"We're looking into several other options ... We're sitting down together with the various license holders, with the government and (gas system operator) Gassco to see if there are other options," Equinor's head of Norwegian operations, Kjetil Hove, told Reuters in an interview.

"It's too early to say if we are able to mature them," he added. (Reporting by Nora Buli and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)