Equinor buys stakes in Norway oil and gas finds from Wellesley

FILE PHOTO: A view of Equinor's oil platform in Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy oil and gas stakes in five discoveries in the Troll, Fram and Kvitebjoern areas of the North Sea from Wellesley Petroleum AS.

The transaction strengthens Equinor's position in a core areas on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS), it said in a statement.

"These discoveries can be put into production with low costs and low CO2 emissions by being connected to the suitable infrastructure in the area," said Kjetil Hove, executive vice president for exploration and production in Norway.

"Discoveries close to infrastructure are important for our ambition to maintain production at current levels from the NCS beyond 2030," he said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom)