Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).
Date on which the fourth tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 28 October 2022.
The duration of the fourth tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 31 October to no later than 27 January 2023.
Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the fourth tranche: USD 604,890,000.
From 14 November until 18 November, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,331,595 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 352.7705 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date
Aggregated volume (number of shares)
Weighted average share price (NOK)
Total transaction value (NOK)
14 November
321,595
353.3073
113,621,861.14
15 November
16 November
332,000
359.5284
119,363,428.80
17 November
332,000
350.3100
116,302,920.00
18 November
346,000
348.1482
120,459,277.20
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)
3,232,044
380.7907
1,230,732,388.30
Accumulated under the buy-back programme fourth tranche (started 31 October)
4,563,639
372.6149
1,700,479,875.44
Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February)
10,167,981
288.3377
2,931,811,820.22
Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May)
12,515,487
344.1722
4,307,483,267.18
Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche 2022 (started 28 July)
16,583,242
367.0952
6,087,629,043.54
Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme
33,662,368
359.3209
12,095,592,186.16
Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 44,420,381 own shares, corresponding to 1.40% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.
This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.
