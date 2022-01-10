Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Equinor ASA


Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2021 was announced: 27 October 2021.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme: 27 October 2021 to 31 January 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 330,000,000.

From 3 January until 7 January 2022, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 945,105 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 241.3429 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price (NOK)

Total transaction value (NOK

3 January

195,053

232.8282

45,413,838.89

4 January

192,578

237.7066

45,777,061.61

5 January

187,658

241.9504

45,403,928.16

6 January

185,159

246.9775

45,730,106.92

7 January

184,657

247.8618

45,769,416.40

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)

8,884,790

230.4469

2,047,472,035.40

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)

4,575,502

189.5059

867,084,609.04

Total buy-backs under the 2021 programme

14,405,397

218.1579

3,142,650,996.44


Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 26,516,501 own shares, corresponding to 0.81% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)


