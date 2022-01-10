Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2021 was announced: 27 October 2021.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme: 27 October 2021 to 31 January 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 330,000,000.

From 3 January until 7 January 2022, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 945,105 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 241.3429 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK 3 January 195,053 232.8282 45,413,838.89 4 January 192,578 237.7066 45,777,061.61 5 January 187,658 241.9504 45,403,928.16 6 January 185,159 246.9775 45,730,106.92 7 January 184,657 247.8618 45,769,416.40 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)



8,884,790 230.4469 2,047,472,035.40 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)



4,575,502 189.5059 867,084,609.04 Total buy-backs under the 2021 programme 14,405,397 218.1579 3,142,650,996.44



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 26,516,501 own shares, corresponding to 0.81% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations

Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Story continues

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)





Attachments



